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Home » Stock Market News » Musk Buys $1.4B SpaceX Shares From Employees, Filing Hints

Musk Buys $1.4B SpaceX Shares From Employees, Filing Hints

Written by Sandra Leggero
Sandra Leggero
Sandra Leggero has a background in financial markets, having spent more than 9 years in commodities trading for several European and Asian companies. She holds a degree in Economics from the University of Pavia and specializes in emerging markets.
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Key Moments

  • Elon Musk purchased $1.4 billion of SpaceX stock from current and former employees last year, according to a draft IPO prospectus cited by The Information.
  • The shares were bought through Musk’s trust, as detailed in the confidential filing.
  • The document outlines a compensation structure that could grant Musk tens of millions of SpaceX shares if the company’s market capitalization rises by trillions of dollars.

Employee Share Purchase Detailed in Draft IPO Filing

Elon Musk bought $1.4 billion worth of SpaceX stock from current and former employees last year, Investing.com reported, citing The Information. The Information based its report on a draft version of SpaceX’s confidential IPO prospectus.

According to that document, the transaction was executed through Musk’s trust. The report did not specify how many shares this $1.4 billion represented.

Incentive Structure Tied to Massive Valuation Growth

The draft filing also describes a compensation program that could grant Musk tens of millions of additional SpaceX shares. These awards would be triggered if SpaceX’s market capitalization increases by trillions of dollars, the report said.

Valuation Terms Not Disclosed

The report noted that the valuation at which Musk acquired the shares last year is not disclosed in the draft prospectus, leaving the implied share price for the transaction unclear.

Key Figures From the Draft Prospectus

ItemDetail
BuyerElon Musk (through his trust)
Transaction size$1.4 billion in SpaceX stock
SellersCurrent and former SpaceX employees
Source of informationThe Information, citing a draft confidential IPO prospectus
Additional compensationPotential award of tens of millions of SpaceX shares tied to a multi-trillion-dollar increase in market capitalization
Purchase valuationNot specified in the report
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