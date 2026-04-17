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Home » Stock Market News » Netflix Stock Falls as Hastings Steps Back, Strategy Jitters Rise

Netflix Stock Falls as Hastings Steps Back, Strategy Jitters Rise

Written by Sandra Leggero
Sandra Leggero
Sandra Leggero has a background in financial markets, having spent more than 9 years in commodities trading for several European and Asian companies. She holds a degree in Economics from the University of Pavia and specializes in emerging markets.
, | Updated:

Key Moments

  • Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) shares dropped nearly 10% in premarket trading after co-founder and chairman Reed Hastings said he will leave the company.
  • Hastings, who helped lead a failed bid for Warner Bros Discovery earlier this year, will not stand for re-election at Netflix’s annual meeting in June.
  • Netflix exceeded first-quarter revenue and profit estimates but projected slower revenue growth and earnings per share below analyst expectations.

Leadership Change Sparks Market Selloff

Netflix shares fell nearly 10% in premarket trading on Friday after chairman and co-founder Reed Hastings announced he was exiting the company, unsettling investors at what is described as a critical point for the streaming platform.

In a letter to investors on Thursday, Netflix said Hastings will not stand for re-election at its annual shareholder meeting in June. The company said he plans to devote more time to philanthropy and other activities.

“This was unexpected news, and Hastings is seen as the DNA of the company,” said Kathleen Brooks, research director at XTB.

Hastings’ Legacy and Failed Warner Bros Discovery Bid

Hastings co-founded Netflix 29 years ago and has been central to its evolution from a DVDs-by-mail service into a global streaming player. He guided the company through multiple strategic shifts and challenging periods, including the pandemic.

Earlier this year, Hastings spearheaded a high-profile but unsuccessful effort to acquire Warner Bros Discovery. The proposed deal would have brought high-value franchises such as “Game of Thrones” and “Friends” under Netflix’s umbrella.

“Hastings’ departure from Netflix has jolted investors at an interesting time for the company,” Brooks said.

Strategic Crossroads: Competition, New Revenue Streams

The leadership change is occurring as Netflix contends with slowing revenue growth amid intensifying competition in streaming. In response, the company behind “Stranger Things” has been expanding into ad-supported tiers, live sports, and gaming to diversify its revenue base.

“While some of that valuation decline will also be investor disappointment at Hastings leaving the business, it’s fair to say that Netflix is not usually in the habit of coming up short with earnings strength,” said Dan Coatsworth, head of markets at AJ Bell.

Stock Performance Around the Warner Bros Bid

Netflix shares have lost more than 18% since early December, when the company first submitted a bid for Warner Bros. On February 26, Netflix said it was abandoning the pursuit, and the stock has gained 21% since then.

EventImpact on Netflix Shares
Since early December, when Netflix first bid for Warner BrosShares have fallen more than 18%
Since February 26, when Netflix walked away from the dealShares have risen 21%

Earnings Beat, But Slower Growth Outlook

On Thursday, Netflix reported first-quarter results that topped revenue and profit forecasts. However, the company projected earnings per share for the current quarter below analysts’ expectations. It also guided for quarterly revenue growth that would be the slowest in a year, based on data from LSEG.

With Hastings stepping away and the Warner Bros Discovery deal off the table, investors are now closely tracking how quickly Netflix can generate returns from its push into live programming and from revenue gains tied to price increases.

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