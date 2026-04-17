Aussie Dollar Steady as Hawkish RBA Counters World Risk

Key Moments

AUD/USD trades steadily above the mid-0.7100 area after pausing a pullback from its highest level since June 2022.

Market pricing implies a 65% probability of a Reserve Bank of Australia rate increase in May, underpinning support for the Aussie.

US Dollar strength remains constrained by fading expectations of a Federal Reserve rate hike, even as Middle East risks support safe-haven demand.

Australian Dollar Steadies Near Recent Highs

The AUD/USD pair is trading comfortably above the mid-0.7100 range during the Asian session on Friday, with the currency pair consolidating after a modest pullback from its highest level since June 2022. Despite the pause, spot prices remain positioned to deliver strong weekly gains, supported by a generally favorable fundamental backdrop.

Geopolitics and RBA Outlook Support AUD

News of a ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon has improved risk appetite by bolstering expectations for a potential peace agreement between the United States and Iran. The more constructive market tone, combined with a firm policy stance from the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA), continues to provide underlying support for the Australian Dollar.

Earlier this week, RBA Deputy Governor Andrew Hauser emphasized that the central bank is concentrating on preventing any increase in medium-term inflation expectations, reinforcing market expectations for further policy tightening in 2026. Current market pricing indicates a 65% likelihood of a rate hike in May, which is viewed as a key driver underpinning AUD/USD.

Middle East Tensions Temper Risk-On Sentiment

At the same time, Finance Ministers from the Group of Seven (G7) highlighted the urgent need to contain the economic impact of the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. Continued instability in the Strait of Hormuz is limiting the extent of the optimism generated by possible US-Iran peace talks.

These concerns are helping the safe-haven US Dollar preserve its modest recovery from the previous session, when it bounced off its lowest level since late February. The resulting support for the USD may act as a near-term headwind for further AUD/USD gains. In this context, market participants may prefer to see decisive follow-through buying before positioning for a renewed advance in the uptrend that has unfolded over roughly the past three weeks.

Fed Expectations and Upcoming Events for USD

A more sustained appreciation of the US Dollar appears limited by declining expectations of another interest rate increase from the US Federal Reserve. With odds of additional tightening receding, traders may hesitate to take large directional positions and instead wait for the next round of US-Iran talks, which could take place this weekend.

Even so, the broader fundamental set-up continues to favor the Australian Dollar, suggesting that the prevailing bias for AUD/USD remains to the upside. Any corrective dips are more likely to attract buying interest. Market attention is now turning to upcoming remarks from key Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) members, which are expected to influence the US Dollar and provide fresh impetus for the pair.

Market Drivers for AUD: Summary Table

Factor Current Influence on AUD/USD RBA policy stance Hawkish tone and 65% priced chance of a May rate hike support AUD Geopolitical developments Israel-Lebanon ceasefire and potential US-Iran talks boost risk sentiment, aiding AUD Middle East conflict risks Instability in the Strait of Hormuz supports safe-haven demand for USD Fed policy expectations Diminishing odds of a Fed rate hike limit upside for USD Recent price action AUD/USD consolidates above mid-0.7100s after retreating from highest level since June 2022

Australian Dollar: Core Fundamentals Explained

The Australian Dollar (AUD) is heavily influenced by the interest rate settings of the Reserve Bank of Australia. Because Australia is a major exporter of raw materials, the price of key commodities, especially Iron Ore, is another central driver. The performance of the Chinese economy, Australia’s largest trading partner, also matters, as do domestic inflation trends, overall economic growth, and the country’s Trade Balance. Broader market sentiment – whether conditions are risk-on or risk-off – plays an additional role, with risk-on environments typically favoring the AUD.

RBA Policy Transmission to the Currency

The RBA affects the Australian Dollar primarily through the policy rate at which Australian banks lend to each other, which then feeds into borrowing costs across the economy. The central bank targets an inflation range of 2-3 percent and adjusts interest rates accordingly. Higher interest rates relative to other major central banks tend to be supportive for AUD, while comparatively lower rates generally weigh on the currency. The RBA can also influence financial conditions through quantitative easing or tightening, with easing generally negative for AUD and tightening typically positive.

China’s Role in Shaping AUD Valuation

China, as Australia’s largest trading partner, plays a key role in determining demand for Australian exports. Strong Chinese economic performance tends to increase purchases of Australian raw materials, goods, and services, boosting demand for AUD. When Chinese growth falls short of expectations, the opposite effect often occurs. As a result, upside or downside surprises in Chinese economic data frequently translate into direct moves in AUD and its major currency pairs.

Iron Ore and Trade Balance Effects

Iron Ore is Australia’s largest export, and its price is an important input for AUD valuation. Rising Iron Ore prices typically support the currency by lifting aggregate demand for AUD, while falling prices tend to have a negative impact. Higher Iron Ore prices can also contribute to a more favorable Trade Balance.

The Trade Balance, defined as the difference between export revenues and import costs, is another key determinant. A positive Trade Balance, where export earnings exceed import spending, usually strengthens the Australian Dollar by reflecting strong external demand for Australian goods and services. Conversely, a negative Trade Balance tends to weigh on the currency.