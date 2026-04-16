Google in Talks With Pentagon on Classified Gemini AI Use

Key Moments

Alphabet’s Google is in negotiations with the U.S. Department of Defense on a deal to deploy its Gemini AI models in classified environments, according to the Information.

The discussions reportedly include terms permitting all lawful uses while restricting applications such as domestic mass surveillance and autonomous weapons without appropriate human oversight.

A potential agreement would deepen Alphabet’s government relationships as the U.S. moves to integrate artificial intelligence to cut costs and accelerate administrative tasks.

Talks Centered on Classified Deployment of Gemini

Alphabet’s Google is engaged in negotiations with the U.S. Department of Defense on a proposed arrangement that would permit the Pentagon to implement Google’s Gemini artificial intelligence models in classified environments, the Information reported on Thursday, citing two people with direct knowledge of the discussions.

According to the report, the parties are working on an agreement that would authorize the Department of Defense to employ Google’s AI systems for all lawful purposes.

Proposed Safeguards on Military Use

During the course of the talks, Google has put forward additional language for its contract with the department, the Information reported. That language is intended to bar the use of its AI technology for domestic mass surveillance or for autonomous weapons without appropriate human control.

Responses and Strategic Implications

Alphabet and the Pentagon did not immediately respond to Reuters’ requests for comment.

A successful agreement with the Department of Defense would strengthen Alphabet’s ties with the U.S. government at a time when the country is aggressively integrating artificial intelligence into its operations in an effort to lower costs and accelerate administrative work.

Summary of Reported Deal Parameters

Aspect Details (as reported) Parties involved Alphabet’s Google and the U.S. Department of Defense Scope of AI use Deployment of Gemini AI models in classified settings for all lawful uses Key restrictions proposed by Google Limits on use for domestic mass surveillance and on autonomous weapons without appropriate human control Status of comments Alphabet and the Pentagon did not immediately respond to Reuters’ requests for comment

Organizational Naming Directive

U.S. President Donald Trump has ordered the department to rename itself the Department of War, a change that will require action by Congress.