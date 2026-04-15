CME Lithium Carbonate Futures Set New Volume Benchmarks

Key Moments

CME lithium carbonate futures trading reached 3,473 lots by Friday April 10, surpassing the previous monthly record of 2,373 lots set in March 2026.

Daily trading volume hit an all-time high of 1,600 lots on April 2, with 1,404 lots on April 10 now ranking as the second-largest daily total.

The forward curve showed mild backwardation between April and May 2026 before shifting into contango from August 2026 onward.

Record Monthly Volumes Signal Expanding Hedging Demand

Trading in the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) lithium carbonate futures contract has accelerated sharply, with April volume reaching 3,473 lots as of Friday April 10. This milestone was achieved with 14 trading days still remaining in the month.

The April tally has already exceeded the prior monthly record of 2,373 lots set in March 2026, reflecting the growing role of lithium carbonate futures in hedging and risk management strategies. Before the recent surge in March and April 2026, the previous monthly high stood at 1,886 lots in May 2025.

“The growing demand for energy storage projects this year has been reflected in the healthy growth of the CME lithium carbonate contract, with this increased need to hedge directly correlated to an uptick in active participants and volumes traded on the CME,” Anna Chadwick, head of battery metals at broker Freight Investor Services (FIS), told Fastmarkets.

Daily Trading Records Highlight Intensifying Market Participation

The rise in activity has also been evident in daily trading statistics. The CME lithium carbonate futures contract recorded its highest-ever single-day volume on April 2, when 1,600 lots changed hands. On April 10, 1,404 lots traded, marking the second-largest daily volume.

Each futures lot represents 1 tonne. Prior to these new records, the top daily volume was 1,353 lots, registered on March 25, 2026.

The lithium carbonate futures contract, introduced in 2023 and cash-settled against Fastmarkets’ CIF China, Japan and South Korea (CJK) price assessment, has seen robust increases in both trading volumes and open interest since 2024, with record activity reported through 2025.

“With the recent sustained higher spot prices and market activity, it’s great to see that that volumes are following the price trend,” Callum Perry, market development manager at Fastmarkets, said.

“Amid the growth in ESS [energy storage system] projects and LFP [lithium iron phosphate] adoption in EVs [electric vehicles], the CME futures provide a critical risk management tool for the lithium supply chain amid rising volatility and demand for lithium carbonate,” Perry added.

Forward Curve Dynamics: From Soft Backwardation to Contango

The structure of the CME lithium carbonate futures curve has shifted in recent weeks. Over the April-August segment, the curve flattened, with the April contract settling at $21.00 per kg on April 10 and the May contract at $20.45 per kg, indicating a modest near-term backwardation.

Beyond August 2026, the forward curve transitions into a clearer contango.

Market participants linked the firmer tone in lithium carbonate to expectations of strong demand from the Battery Energy Storage System (ESS) sector, emerging supply concerns, and a broader improvement in sentiment across base and industrial metals in early 2026.

Spot Price Trends in the CJK Market

Fastmarkets reported that its benchmark assessments for battery-grade lithium carbonate prices climbed sharply at the beginning of the year before leveling off as spot trading activity eased in the CIF China, Japan and South Korea market.

Fastmarkets’ daily price assessment for lithium carbonate 99.5% Li2CO3 min, battery grade, spot prices cif China, Japan & Korea was $20.50-22.50 per kg on Monday April 13, compared with $20.00-22.00 per kg in the previous session.

Contract / Price Date Level Detail April 2026 CME lithium carbonate futures April 10 $21.00 per kg Settlement price May 2026 CME lithium carbonate futures April 10 $20.45 per kg Settlement price Lithium carbonate 99.5% Li2CO3 min, battery grade, spot cif China, Japan & Korea Monday April 13 $20.50-22.50 per kg Fastmarkets daily price assessment Lithium carbonate 99.5% Li2CO3 min, battery grade, spot cif China, Japan & Korea Previous session $20.00-22.00 per kg Fastmarkets daily price assessment

Broader Lithium Futures Ecosystem

Beyond lithium carbonate, exchanges host a wider range of lithium-related derivatives. A collection of lithium futures contracts, including those for lithium hydroxide and spodumene, are listed across the CME, Singapore Exchange (SGX), Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) and the London Metal Exchange (LME). All of these settle against Fastmarkets’ price assessments.

Need to stay ahead in the lithium market? Access Fastmarkets’ lithium price data, market analysis and forecasting to help you make informed decisions for your business.

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