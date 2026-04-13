Spot Gold falls after US-Iran peace talk collapse

Spot Gold lost ground on Monday, as US President Trump’s threat to block the Strait of Hormuz fueled concerns of a prolonged energy supply shock, sending oil prices back above $100 per barrel.

The US moved to impose a blockade on Iranian shipping after peace talks between the two nations over the weekend failed to make progress. The move, which was intended to put pressure on Tehran, left a frail ceasefire hanging in the balance.

Surging energy prices have raised inflation concerns and reinforced the case for tighter central bank monetary policy.

Traders are no longer expecting two rate cuts by the Federal Reserve this year. Instead, expectations of a potential rate hike have risen.

The minutes from the Federal Reserve’s March 17-18 meeting showed more policy makers felt that rate hikes could be required to counter inflation that still remained above the central bank’s 2% target.

Higher interest rates tend to increase the opportunity cost of holding Gold, which pays no interest.

Spot Gold was last down 0.40% on the day to trade at $4,730.88 per troy ounce.