Euro Extends Gains vs Yen as Policy, Risks Weigh on JPY

Key Moments

EUR/JPY trades near 185.20 in early European hours. The Yen weakens on fiscal expansion concerns.

Meanwhile, traders assess the chance of an April Bank of Japan rate hike. Markets price in odds of up to 70%.

At the same time, ECB officials keep a hawkish tone. They see April as possible, though many still prefer June.

Cross Moves Higher in Early European Trading

EUR/JPY rises in early European trading on Thursday. The pair moves toward 185.20 after breaking above 185.00.

This move reflects a weaker Japanese Yen against the Euro. Fiscal concerns in Japan continue to weigh on the currency.

Meanwhile, traders watch incoming European data. German Industrial Production for February is due later today. This release could guide the next move.

Geopolitical Tensions and Fiscal Concerns Pressure the Yen

Geopolitical risks remain elevated. Reports suggest the ceasefire deal is under strain.

Israel continues strikes on Iran-backed Hezbollah targets in Lebanon. At the same time, Iranian officials accuse both Israel and the United States of breaking the agreement. As a result, they call further talks “unreasonable.”

Because of this, markets doubt whether the fragile ceasefire will hold. The uncertainty adds pressure on the Yen.

Moreover, analysts highlight fiscal concerns. Sho Suzuki of Matsui Securities said prolonged tensions may lead to more government spending. In turn, this outlook weakens the Yen.

BoJ Rate Hike Expectations and Implications for EUR/JPY

Looking ahead, investors focus on the Bank of Japan’s April meeting. Markets expect a possible rate hike.

Such a move could support the Yen. However, it may also limit further gains in EUR/JPY.

According to Tomohisa Fujiki of Citi Research, the probability of a hike could reach 70%. This shows strong expectations for policy normalization.

ECB’s Hawkish Signaling Supports the Euro

On the other hand, the Euro gains support from ECB policy signals. Officials maintain a hawkish stance.

They remain ready to tighten policy if inflation stays high. As a result, the Euro continues to find buyers.

Policymakers such as Pierre Wunsch and Dimitar Radev say an April hike is still possible. However, many prefer June. This split highlights ongoing debate within the ECB.

Policy Expectations Snapshot

Central Bank Upcoming Meeting Market View Bank of Japan (BoJ) April meeting Possible rate hike; supports Yen if delivered European Central Bank (ECB) April or June Hawkish tone; April possible, June preferred

Background: Key Drivers of the Japanese Yen

The Japanese Yen is one of the most traded currencies in the world. Its value depends on several key factors.

These include Bank of Japan policy, yield differences, and global risk sentiment. Together, they shape Yen movements.

BoJ Policy and Its Currency Impact

The Bank of Japan plays a key role in currency movements. Its policy decisions directly affect the Yen.

At times, the BoJ also intervenes in forex markets. However, such actions are rare due to political concerns.

Between 2013 and 2024, ultra-loose policy weakened the Yen. Recently, policy normalization has provided some support.

Yield Differentials and the JPY

Yield differences strongly influence the Yen. For years, low Japanese yields widened the gap with US yields.

As a result, investors favored the US Dollar over the Yen.

However, this trend may shift. The BoJ has started to reduce stimulus. At the same time, other central banks are easing. This narrows the yield gap.

Risk Sentiment and Safe-Haven Flows

The Yen is a well-known safe-haven currency. During market stress, investors often buy it.

However, current conditions are mixed. While geopolitical risks remain high, fiscal concerns in Japan weaken the Yen.

Therefore, the currency’s direction depends on which factor dominates.