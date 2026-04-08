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Home » Commodities News » Spot Gold scales three-week high on US-Iran ceasefire

Spot Gold scales three-week high on US-Iran ceasefire

Written by Miroslav Marinov
Miroslav Marinov
Miroslav Marinov, a financial news editor at TradingPedia, is engaged with observing and reporting on the tendencies in the Foreign Exchange Market, as currently his focus is set on the major currencies of eight developed nations worldwide.
, | Updated:

Spot Gold surged to a three-week high above $4,850/oz. on Wednesday and the US Dollar plumbed a nearly one-month low, as the US and Iran have agreed to a two-week ceasefire, while Tehran is to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

US President Donald Trump announced in a post on Truth Social that he would suspend planned military strikes against Iran for two weeks, provided Tehran agrees to a complete, immediate, and safe opening of the Strait of Hormuz. Iran indicated that it had accepted a two-week ceasefire, with talks set to begin on Friday in Islamabad, Pakistan.

Trump also said that the US had received a 10-point proposal from Iran, which the US President described as a “workable basis for negotiations.”

In a separate statement, Iran’s Foreign Minister, Seyed Abbas Araghchi, said that safe passage through the crucial waterway would be possible for a two-week period.

As a result, Crude Oil prices pulled back, easing energy-driven inflation fears and curbing expectations of a rate hike by the Federal Reserve. Such an outlook weighed on US Treasury yields and the US Dollar.

A softer dollar makes dollar-priced Gold more appealing to international investors holding other currencies.

Spot Gold was last up 2.29% on the day to trade at $4,812.71 per troy ounce.

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