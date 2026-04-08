Euro slips vs pound as risk mood improves, ECB caps losses

Key Moments

EUR/GBP trades near 0.8700 in early Wednesday European dealings as the cross weakens.

A two-week ceasefire agreement between the US and Iran boosts risk appetite, supporting GBP over EUR.

ECB’s hawkish messaging and expectations for 2–3 rate hikes in 2026 help cushion downside for the Euro.

EUR/GBP Under Pressure Around 0.8700

The EUR/GBP pair edges lower toward 0.8700 in early European trade on Wednesday. The move comes as an improvement in global risk sentiment provides relative support to the Pound Sterling (GBP) compared with the Euro (EUR).

A two-week ceasefire agreement between the United States (US) and Iran has brightened risk appetite, a backdrop that typically favors GBP over EUR. Market participants are also looking ahead to Eurozone Retail Sales data on Wednesday for further direction on the cross.

Ceasefire Headlines and Trump’s Comments Lift Risk Mood

US President Donald Trump commented on the developments via Truth Social, stating that Tuesday was “a big day for world peace.” He further noted that the US will be “helping with the traffic buildup” in the strait of Hormuz, and that “big money will be made” as Iran begins reconstruction. These remarks followed Iran’s agreement to a two-week ceasefire.

ECB’s Hawkish Tone Supports the Euro

Despite the pressure on EUR/GBP from risk-on flows, the Euro is receiving some support from the European Central Bank’s (ECB) firm policy stance. ECB President Christine Lagarde reiterated that monetary policy will stay restrictive until inflation returns sustainably to the 2% target.

Market pricing now reflects expectations for 2–3 interest rate hikes in 2026, driven by a surge in energy-related inflation. This marks a notable change from earlier assumptions that the ECB would keep rates on hold.

Factor Implication for EUR Restrictive ECB policy stance Helps limit EUR downside versus GBP Market pricing of 2–3 rate hikes in 2026 Reflects expectations of higher-for-longer rates Energy-driven inflation Key driver behind shift toward additional hikes

BoE Adopts Wait-and-See Approach

The Bank of England (BoE) has moved away from a clear bias toward interest rate cuts and shifted to a more cautious, data-dependent approach. The central bank is now viewed as maintaining Bank Rate at 3.75% for the remainder of the year, based on a narrow majority of economists surveyed by Reuters.

These economists have largely dropped their previous forecasts for rate reductions, yet they also differ from financial markets, which are currently factoring in nearly three rate hikes over the same period.

Euro: Key Background and Market Drivers

What Is the Euro?

The Euro is the currency used by 20 European Union countries that form the Eurozone. It is the second most actively traded currency globally after the US Dollar. In 2022, it represented 31% of all foreign exchange transactions, with an average daily turnover of over $2.2 trillion.

The EUR/USD pair is the most traded currency pair in the world, accounting for an estimated 30% of all transactions. Other significant Euro pairs include EUR/JPY (4%), EUR/GBP (3%), and EUR/AUD (2%).

The Role of the ECB and Its Impact on the Euro

The European Central Bank (ECB), based in Frankfurt, Germany, serves as the reserve bank for the Eurozone, setting interest rates and overseeing monetary policy. Its primary mandate is to maintain price stability, which involves controlling inflation or stimulating growth as needed.

The ECB’s main policy lever is the adjustment of interest rates. Relatively high rates – or expectations of higher rates – tend to support the Euro, while lower rates or expectations of cuts usually weigh on the currency.

Monetary policy decisions are made by the ECB Governing Council, which meets eight times a year. The Council comprises the heads of the Eurozone national central banks and six permanent members, including ECB President Christine Lagarde.

How Inflation Data Influences the Euro

Inflation in the Eurozone is measured by the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP). When inflation rises more than expected, particularly above the ECB’s 2% target, the central bank is compelled to consider raising interest rates to restore price stability.

Higher interest rates relative to other economies generally support the Euro, as they can make Eurozone assets more attractive to global investors.

Economic Data and Its Effect on the Euro

Economic indicators, including GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, employment figures, and consumer sentiment surveys, are closely watched as gauges of the Eurozone’s health and can influence the Euro’s direction.

Strong data typically benefits the Euro by drawing in foreign investment and potentially prompting the ECB to tighten policy. Conversely, weak readings can pressure the currency lower. Data from Germany, France, Italy, and Spain is particularly significant, as these four economies account for 75% of Eurozone output.

Trade Balance and Currency Performance

The Trade Balance, which measures the difference between export earnings and import spending, is another important release for the Euro. A positive Trade Balance, where exports exceed imports, supports currency strength due to increased demand from foreign buyers.

Conversely, a negative Trade Balance can undermine a currency’s value. For the Euro, sustained surpluses or deficits in trade can shape long-term trends and investor perceptions.