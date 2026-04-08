Copper Rebounds as Supply Risks Offset Near-Term Headwinds

Key Moments

Copper shifted from one of the weakest to one of the strongest performing metals, following a period of pronounced underperformance.

Short-term pressure on prices stems from elevated LME inventories and the prospect of stockpile sales and a potential mine restart in Panama.

Chilean copper production dropped in February to its lowest monthly level in 10 years, reinforcing longer-term supply concerns that could support higher prices once growth worries ease.

Short-Term Price Drivers: From Weakness to Outperformance

Commerzbank strategist Thu Lan Nguyen highlights that copper has recently emerged as one of the leading performers in the metals complex after previously ranking among the weakest. The shift is occurring against the backdrop of copper’s reputation as a highly cyclical asset and follows a stretch of notable price softness.

According to Nguyen, part of copper’s earlier weakness was rooted in market fundamentals. Since mid-January, inventories on the London Metal Exchange (LME) have climbed markedly and have now reached their highest level since 2018, exerting downward pressure on prices.

Inventory Overhang and Panama Developments

Nguyen notes that near-term sentiment has also been affected by supply-related news from Panama. The government there is expected to permit the sale of stockpiles held by a mining company whose copper mine was shut in 2023, adding a potential source of additional material to the market.

Further uncertainty comes from the prospect that operations at the same mine could resume. The Panamanian government intends to decide in the coming months whether to allow a restart, with a decision anticipated by June. Both the stockpile sales and the possible restart are seen as factors that could cap copper prices in the short run.

Factor Near-Term Impact Timing Detail Rising LME copper stocks Pressure on prices due to higher visible supply Stocks have increased significantly since mid-January Panama stockpile sales Additional supply overhang Government to soon allow sale of mine stockpiles Potential Panama mine restart Possible further supply if operations resume Decision expected by June

Chilean Output Weakness and Longer-Term Supply Constraints

Beyond these short-term dynamics, Nguyen emphasizes that structural supply issues remain a key theme for copper. Chile, described as the world’s leading producer, is currently facing substantial production challenges. Monthly output in February declined to its lowest level in a decade.

This deterioration in Chilean mining output underpins concerns that, once the prevailing macroeconomic worries diminish, supply-side risks are likely to regain prominence. Nguyen argues that in such an environment, these constraints could again become the dominant driver for the market.

Outlook: Supply Concerns Poised to Reassert Themselves

Nguyen concludes that the combination of mixed supply signals – including the short-term potential for additional material from Panama and the longer-term deterioration in Chilean production – paints a nuanced picture for copper prices. While current economic uncertainty and rising inventories present a near-term overhang, the downturn in Chile’s output suggests that, as growth concerns fade, market attention could shift back toward tightening supply, providing support for higher copper prices over a longer horizon.