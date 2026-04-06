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Home » Commodities News » Middle East Conflict Underpins Elevated Brent Crude Prices

Middle East Conflict Underpins Elevated Brent Crude Prices

Written by Brian McColl
Brian McColl
Brian McColl is a fundamental and technical analysis expert and mentor. Brian has been a part of the Forex and stock markets for more than ten years as a freelancing trader.
, | Updated:

Key Moments:

  • Brent crude oil traded around $110 per barrel after recent attacks and Hormuz closures described as the biggest supply disruption in market history by the IEA.
  • OPEC+ increased production quotas for May, but war-related constraints on key members continue to restrict actual supply.
  • Oil prices remained only slightly below the $120 level reached last month as conflict-driven infrastructure damage and shipping disruptions kept the market tight.

Conflict-Driven Tightness in the Brent Market

Brent crude prices remain firmly supported as the conflict in the Middle East disrupts regional energy infrastructure and limits supply from OPEC+ producers, according to Commerzbank analysts Dr. Henry Hao and Moses Lim. They point to Brent trading near $110 per barrel following recent attacks and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, events that the International Energy Agency (IEA) has described as the largest supply disruption in the history of the oil market.

The analysts note that, despite policy moves within the producer alliance, the physical impact of the conflict on output and exports is keeping the market tight. In particular, supply constraints from several of the largest OPEC+ members are preventing a meaningful relief in global crude availability.

OPEC+ Policy Shift and Ongoing Supply Constraints

“OPEC+ members raised their production quotas for May as the war constrains production and shipments from several of the alliance’s largest members.”

Even with these higher quotas, the analysts highlight that prices still embed a significant disruption premium, reflecting the scale and persistence of the operational setbacks caused by the conflict.

“Despite this, oil prices reflect massive disruptions.”

Infrastructure Damage and Long-Term Supply Impact

Concerns are not limited to immediate output losses. The producer group has flagged the risk that conflict-related damage to critical energy facilities in the region will have lasting consequences for supply capacity and reliability.

“OPEC+ warned that damage to Middle East energy infrastructure will have a prolonged impact on supply even after the conflict ends.”

According to the Commerzbank commentary, this assessment reinforces the view that structural tightness in the Brent market could persist beyond the active phase of hostilities, as repairs and restoration of infrastructure take time.

Prices Hover Near Recent Highs

The ongoing hostilities and repeated hits to key energy assets have kept Brent prices elevated. The market has only modestly retreated from the recent peak of $120 per barrel reached last month.

“The continued Middle-East hostilities have left oil prices only slightly below the $120 hit last month as key energy assets were attacked and the closure of Hormuz created what the International Energy Agency called the biggest supply disruption in the history of the market.”

At the start of trading on Monday, Brent crude extended its gains.

“Brent crude oil climbed 1% to $110 a barrel as trading started on Monday.”

Market Snapshot

ItemDetail
Current Brent price level$110 per barrel
Recent peak price$120 per barrel (hit last month)
Price move at Monday open+1% to $110 per barrel
Key disruptionAttacks on energy assets and closure of Hormuz
IEA characterization“the biggest supply disruption in the history of the market”
OPEC+ policy actionRaised production quotas for May
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