USD/JPY Below 160 as Jobs Data, Intervention Loom

Key Moments

USD/JPY trades near 159.58 in subdued holiday conditions as markets await the US Nonfarm Payrolls report.

Japan’s Finance Minister reiterates authorities are “ready to act firmly” against excessive FX volatility around the 160 level.

Rate expectations diverge, with markets pricing in a roughly 70% chance of a BoJ hike in April while Fed cuts are largely priced out through 2026.

USD/JPY Steady Ahead of US Labor Data

USD/JPY is trading in a narrow range just below the 160 mark, with price action muted as intervention concerns curb upside momentum. On Friday, the pair is effectively unchanged, oscillating between slight gains and losses in thin holiday liquidity. At the time of writing, USD/JPY is quoted around 159.58, as many participants remain cautious ahead of the upcoming US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) release.

Consensus forecasts point to a modest rebound in US hiring, with Payrolls projected at 60K following a sharp 92K decline in February. The Unemployment Rate is anticipated to remain at 4.4%. A stronger-than-forecast print could underpin the US Dollar (USD) and pressure the Japanese Yen (JPY), but any upside in USD/JPY is seen as constrained given how close the pair is trading to the 160 region, a level previously associated with intervention activity.

Japanese Authorities Keep Up the Verbal Warnings

Intervention risk remains front and center for traders after fresh comments from Japanese policymakers. Japan’s Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama stated on Friday that authorities are “ready to act firmly” against excessive foreign exchange volatility, while cautioning that “speculative moves in oil and foreign exchange markets have been active.” She further noted that the government is “prepared to respond on all fronts,” emphasizing that such volatility is “affecting people’s lives.”

These remarks reinforce market sensitivity around the 160 threshold in USD/JPY and help explain why the pair is struggling to make a sustained move higher despite support for the Greenback.

Oil, Geopolitics, and Diverging Policy Backdrops

The broader macro environment is adding complexity to the outlook. Ongoing tensions surrounding the US-Iran war are providing support for the US Dollar, while the associated rise in Oil prices is stoking inflation worries and weighing on global growth prospects. This combination complicates monetary policy decisions across major economies.

Japan faces a distinct challenge compared with the US. Its heavy dependence on imported energy leaves it more vulnerable to higher Oil prices, while the US, as a net exporter, is described as relatively better positioned. Against this backdrop, the pace of future rate hikes by the Bank of Japan (BoJ) could be constrained, even as policymakers maintain a gradual tightening stance. Market pricing currently implies around a 70% probability of a rate increase at the BoJ’s April meeting.

On the US side, markets have largely removed expectations for Federal Reserve interest rate cuts and now anticipate that policy rates will be held steady through 2026, reinforcing the divergence in perceived policy trajectories between the Fed and the BoJ.

US Dollar Performance Against Major Currencies

The latest daily performance snapshot shows how the US Dollar is trading relative to other major currencies. According to the table, the US Dollar was the strongest against the New Zealand Dollar.

USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.05% -0.12% -0.05% 0.04% -0.10% 0.09% -0.07% EUR 0.05% -0.03% 0.02% 0.09% 0.08% 0.13% -0.02% GBP 0.12% 0.03% 0.06% 0.12% 0.13% 0.15% 0.00% JPY 0.05% -0.02% -0.06% 0.08% 0.05% 0.11% -0.06% CAD -0.04% -0.09% -0.12% -0.08% -0.02% 0.04% -0.11% AUD 0.10% -0.08% -0.13% -0.05% 0.02% 0.05% -0.10% NZD -0.09% -0.13% -0.15% -0.11% -0.04% -0.05% -0.16% CHF 0.07% 0.02% -0.01% 0.06% 0.11% 0.10% 0.16%

The heat map is read by selecting the base currency from the left-hand column and the quote currency from the top row. For example, choosing the US Dollar from the left and moving across to the Japanese Yen cell shows the percentage change for USD (base)/JPY (quote).