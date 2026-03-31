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Home » Stock Market News » Nvidia Invests $2B in Marvell to Boost AI Alliance

Nvidia Invests $2B in Marvell to Boost AI Alliance

Written by Brian McColl
Brian McColl
Brian McColl is a fundamental and technical analysis expert and mentor. Brian has been a part of the Forex and stock markets for more than ten years as a freelancing trader.
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Key Moments

  • Nvidia has invested $2 billion in Marvell Technology, according to a joint statement.
  • Marvell will become part of the Nvidia AI ecosystem as a result of the agreement.
  • The companies said on Tuesday that the investment and partnership are aligned around artificial intelligence.

Overview of the Investment

On March 31, Nvidia disclosed a $2 billion investment in Marvell Technology, according to Reuters. The move was announced in a joint statement issued by both companies on Tuesday.

Expansion of the Nvidia AI Ecosystem

As part of the arrangement, Marvell will join the Nvidia AI ecosystem. The companies framed the partnership around artificial intelligence, with Marvell formally becoming one of the participants in Nvidia’s AI-focused platform.

Transaction Snapshot

ItemDetail
InvestorNvidia
Target companyMarvell Technology
Investment size$2 billion
Strategic componentMarvell joins Nvidia AI ecosystem
Announcement timingMarch 31, announced on Tuesday
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