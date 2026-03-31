Nvidia Invests $2B in Marvell to Boost AI Alliance

Key Moments

Nvidia has invested $2 billion in Marvell Technology, according to a joint statement.

Marvell will become part of the Nvidia AI ecosystem as a result of the agreement.

The companies said on Tuesday that the investment and partnership are aligned around artificial intelligence.

Overview of the Investment

On March 31, Nvidia disclosed a $2 billion investment in Marvell Technology, according to Reuters. The move was announced in a joint statement issued by both companies on Tuesday.

Expansion of the Nvidia AI Ecosystem

As part of the arrangement, Marvell will join the Nvidia AI ecosystem. The companies framed the partnership around artificial intelligence, with Marvell formally becoming one of the participants in Nvidia’s AI-focused platform.

Transaction Snapshot