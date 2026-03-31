Dollar-Franc Pair Pulls Back as Geopolitical Tensions Ease

Key Moments

USD/CHF trades slightly lower near 0.7985, pausing a five-day advance amid modest U.S. Dollar selling.

Reports that U.S. President Donald Trump is willing to pursue peace with Iran without forcing the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz have reduced safe-haven demand for the Greenback.

De-escalation in the Middle East has pressured oil prices and lifted risk appetite, with S&P 500 futures up nearly 1% and the Swiss Franc edging higher against most peers.

USD/CHF Slips as Safe-Haven Bid Fades

The USD/CHF pair is trading slightly weaker around 0.7985 during the Asian session on Tuesday, struggling to build on its five-session winning streak. The move comes as the U.S. Dollar (USD) faces mild selling pressure following reports that United States (US) President Donald Trump is willing to pursue peace with Iran without insisting on an immediate reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

At the time of writing, the US Dollar Index (DXY) – which tracks the Greenback against a basket of six major currencies – is trading in muted fashion around 100.40, reflecting the softer demand for the U.S. currency.

Trump Signals Diplomatic Path With Iran

Earlier, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported that President Trump is prepared to seek a peaceful resolution with Iran, noting that Washington has significantly weakened Iran’s military infrastructure. According to the report, Trump indicated that the United States would rely on diplomatic efforts to secure the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, as using force to restore shipping routes could prolong the conflict beyond his preferred timeframe of four to six weeks.

President Trump’s call for a truce has boosted investors’ risk appetite, encouraging flows into higher-risk assets globally. Reflecting this improved sentiment, S&P 500 futures are trading almost 1% higher above 6,400 as of writing.

Market Impact: Risk-On Mood and Oil Price Correction

The latest signs of de-escalation in the Middle East have triggered a sharp pullback in oil prices. This decline in energy markets could temper expectations for a more hawkish stance from the Federal Reserve (Fed), which had strengthened previously as higher energy costs contributed to concerns about de-anchored inflation expectations.

Instrument / Indicator Latest Indication Context USD/CHF Near 0.7985 Edges lower after five-day winning streak US Dollar Index (DXY) Around 100.40 Trades subdued as safe-haven demand eases S&P 500 futures Almost 1% higher above 6,400 Risk appetite improves on de-escalation headlines

Swiss Franc Dynamics and SNB Stance

The Swiss Franc (CHF) is trading marginally stronger against most major currencies. However, on a broader basis, the Swiss currency has been under downward pressure after the Swiss National Bank (SNB) signaled in its monetary policy announcement this month that it remains prepared to intervene to counter what it views as excessive appreciation in the CHF.

Background: U.S. Dollar and Federal Reserve Policy

The US Dollar (USD) is the official currency of the United States of America and functions as the “de facto” currency in a number of other jurisdictions where it circulates alongside local currencies. It is the most heavily traded currency in the global foreign exchange market, representing over 88% of all worldwide FX turnover, or an average of $6.6 trillion in transactions per day, based on data from 2022.

Following the second world war, the USD replaced the British Pound as the primary global reserve currency. For much of its history, the Dollar was backed by Gold until the Bretton Woods Agreement ended the Gold Standard in 1971.

How Fed Policy Shapes the Dollar

The primary driver of the US Dollar’s value is U.S. monetary policy, set by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The Fed operates under a dual mandate: achieving price stability by controlling inflation and promoting full employment. Its main tool is the adjustment of interest rates.

When inflation runs above the Fed’s 2% target, the central bank typically raises interest rates, which tends to support the USD. Conversely, when inflation falls below 2% or when the Unemployment Rate is considered too high, the Fed may lower interest rates, a move that generally weighs on the Greenback.

Quantitative Easing and Its Impact on the Dollar

In severe stress scenarios, the Federal Reserve can increase the supply of Dollars and implement quantitative easing (QE). QE is designed to significantly improve the flow of credit in a financial system where lending has stalled, often because banks are unwilling to lend to each other due to counterparty risk concerns.

QE is a non-standard policy option used when cutting interest rates alone is unlikely to be effective. It was the Fed’s preferred instrument during the credit crunch of the Great Financial Crisis in 2008. The process involves the Fed creating additional Dollars and using them primarily to purchase U.S. government bonds from financial institutions. This expansion of the monetary base generally leads to a weaker US Dollar.

Quantitative Tightening and the Dollar

Quantitative tightening (QT) is the opposite of QE. Under QT, the Federal Reserve stops purchasing bonds from financial institutions and allows the principal from maturing bonds it holds to roll off without reinvestment. This process typically reduces liquidity and is usually considered supportive for the US Dollar.