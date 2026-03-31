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Home » Stock Market News » Airbus Price Target Cut as Aluminum Costs Rise

Airbus Price Target Cut as Aluminum Costs Rise

Written by Sandra Leggero
Sandra Leggero
Sandra Leggero has a background in financial markets, having spent more than 9 years in commodities trading for several European and Asian companies. She holds a degree in Economics from the University of Pavia and specializes in emerging markets.
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Key Moments

  • Bank of America cut its Airbus price target to €255 from €259, while reiterating a Buy rating.
  • Strikes on Gulf aluminum smelters have pushed LME aluminum prices up about 6% since the attacks and roughly 15% from pre-war levels.
  • Bank of America now sees Airbus facing inflation headwinds of €100 million in 2026 and €200 million in 2027, with lower delivery and EBIT forecasts.

Aluminum Supply Shock Triggers Target Price Cut

Investing.com — Bank of America lowered its price target on Airbus to €255 from €259 but left its Buy rating unchanged, warning that aluminum supply disruptions are set to pressure the aircraft manufacturer’s cost base.

The bank cited the impact of disrupted aluminum supplies following strikes on smelters in the Gulf region as the main driver behind the revised valuation and updated financial forecasts.

Gulf Smelter Strikes Hit Key Producers

Iranian missile and drone strikes hit aluminum facilities in the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain over the weekend. The attacks damaged the Al Taweelah site in Abu Dhabi, operated by Emirates Global Aluminum, and the Alba facility in Bahrain.

Following the strikes, Alba declared force majeure on deliveries, highlighting the severity of the disruption to its operations.

The two facilities produced approximately 1.6 million metric tons of aluminum each in 2025, accounting for roughly 4% of global aluminum supply.

Aluminum Market Reaction

The supply shock has already filtered through to pricing. LME aluminum prices rose approximately 6% since the strikes and are up around 15% from pre-war levels.

MetricDetail
Al Taweelah output (2025)Approximately 1.6 million metric tons
Alba output (2025)Approximately 1.6 million metric tons
Share of global aluminum supplyRoughly 4%
LME aluminum move since strikesApproximately +6%
LME aluminum vs pre-war levelsUp around 15%

Implications for Airbus Costs and Margins

Bank of America expects the aluminum supply disruption to drive cost headwinds for Airbus through 2026 and 2027. The firm now projects inflation headwinds of €100 million in 2026 and €200 million in 2027, and sees price-cost neutrality in 2026 as unlikely.

Reflecting anticipated ongoing supply chain issues, the bank lowered its Airbus delivery forecasts to 860 aircraft in 2026 and 960 in 2027. It also shifted its expected timing for a gross margin inflection on the A350 program out by one to two years.

Airbus Outlook (per Bank of America)20262027
Inflation headwinds€100 million€200 million
Aircraft deliveries860960
EBIT estimate change5% to 8% reduction (vs prior)5% to 8% reduction (vs prior)

Earnings Impact and Current Share Price

These forecast changes translated into a 5% to 8% cut to Bank of America’s EBIT estimates for 2026 and 2027.

Airbus shares traded at €159.18.

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