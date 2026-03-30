Yen Strength Pushes EUR/JPY Toward 184 on BoJ

Key Moments

EUR/JPY trades near 184.00 in Asia as the Yen strengthens after comments from BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda.

Meanwhile, the BoJ’s March Summary shows some policymakers support further rate hikes if forecasts hold.

In Europe, ECB’s Villeroy warns of broader inflation risks, with German data in focus.

EUR/JPY Under Pressure as BoJ Tone Supports Yen

EUR/JPY trades near 184.00 during Asian hours on Monday. The pair slips as the Japanese Yen (JPY) gains strength.

Specifically, BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda’s comments support the Yen. He stressed that FX moves have a strong impact on Japan’s economy and prices. As a result, traders expect closer monitoring or possible action.

BoJ March Summary Points to Possible Tightening

The BoJ released its March Summary of Opinions on Monday. The report shows that several policymakers support further tightening.

For example, one member said rate hikes remain appropriate if forecasts hold. However, another stressed that timing depends on key factors.

These include Middle East risks, wage growth, inflation trends, and financial conditions. Therefore, future policy remains data-dependent.

BoJ Policy Signals – March Summary Details Future tightening Several policymakers support more rate hikes. Conditions Hikes depend on economic and inflation forecasts. Key drivers Geopolitics, wages, inflation, and financial conditions.

ECB Watch: Villeroy Flags Inflation Risks

On the European side, ECB policymaker François Villeroy de Galhau commented on inflation. He warned that energy shocks could spread to broader prices.

At the same time, he noted that the ECB cannot stop the initial price spike. However, policymakers remain ready to respond if needed.

Focus Shifts to German Inflation Data

Attention now turns to Germany’s March inflation data. This includes both HICP and CPI figures.

These releases could influence ECB expectations. Therefore, traders will watch the data closely.

Background on the Bank of Japan

The Bank of Japan (BoJ) sets monetary policy in Japan. Its main goal is to maintain price stability near 2% inflation.

In 2013, the BoJ launched an ultra-loose policy to support growth. It introduced asset purchases to boost liquidity.

Later, in 2016, it added negative rates and yield curve control. Then, in March 2024, the BoJ raised rates. This marked a shift away from its long-standing easing stance.

Impact of BoJ Policy on the Japanese Yen

The BoJ’s loose policy weakened the Yen for years. This trend became stronger in 2022 and 2023.

During that period, other central banks raised rates sharply. As a result, the rate gap widened and pressured the Yen.

However, the trend started to reverse in 2024. This followed the BoJ’s move toward tighter policy.

Why the BoJ Is Moving Away from Easy Policy

A weaker Yen and higher energy prices pushed inflation above target. This created pressure on policymakers.

In addition, rising wages supported the shift. Stronger wage growth is key for stable inflation.

Therefore, the BoJ began to unwind its ultra-loose policy stance.