Gold Rebound Builds as Technicals Point Toward $5,000

Key Moments

XAU/USD trades above $4,500, with momentum indicators signaling a shift toward a mildly bullish bias.

The US Dollar Index remains firm near 100.50, a key resistance area that could influence Gold’s next leg.

A sustained break above the $4,610 Fibonacci level could open a path toward the $5,040-$5,000 resistance zone.

Gold Finds Support After March Retreat

Gold (XAU/USD) has stabilized after retreating from its early March peak at $5,420, with buyers stepping in around the $4,100 area last week. Since then, the metal has adopted a moderately constructive tone, edging higher and suggesting that selling pressure has eased in the near term.

At the same time, the US Dollar Index (DXY) continues to trade with a firm undertone, supported by higher US Treasury yields and growing expectations that the US Federal Reserve (Fed) may ultimately need to raise interest rates at least once this year. However, the DXY is approaching a critical resistance region near 100.50. A failure by Dollar bulls to clear that barrier could trigger a deeper pullback in the greenback and potentially provide additional support to Gold.

Technical Picture: Mild Bullish Bias Above Recent Lows

On the 4-hour chart, XAU/USD is changing hands at $4,532. The short-term tone is mildly bullish, with price recovering from last week’s lows and technical indicators rebounding from deeply oversold territory. The appearance of a higher low pattern hints that the prior bearish phase is losing momentum.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands at 53.58, now above the 50 midpoint, indicating improving upside momentum. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) line is positioned above the Signal line in positive territory, accompanied by a modestly positive histogram. This combination underpins a moderate bullish backdrop rather than an aggressive uptrend.

Pattern Structure and Key Levels

Price behavior suggests XAU/USD is progressing through the C-D leg of a Gartley pattern. The first notable obstacle is located at the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the March decline, near $4,610. A confirmed break above that threshold would put the March 20 high in focus around the $4,735 area.

Beyond that, the most likely objective for an extended corrective upswing is seen near $5,040, a zone that acted as support before turning into resistance on March 16 and 17. This region, along with the broader $5,000 psychological area, represents a critical target for bulls if the current recovery continues.

Gold (XAU/USD) – Key Technical Levels Price Area Role Context Support $4,100 Major support Recent floor following reversal from $5,420 Support $4,355 Initial support March 26 low Resistance $4,610 Fibonacci level 38.2% retracement of March sell-off Resistance $4,735 Key swing level March 20 high Resistance $5,040 Major resistance Previous support-turned-resistance from March 16-17 Reference High $5,420 Early March high Origin of the subsequent sell-off

On the downside, initial support comes in at the March 26 low of $4,355, followed by the more important March 23 low in the $4,100 region. A break below these levels would challenge the current constructive view and re-open the door to renewed bearish pressure.

(This story was corrected on March 30 at 11:40 GMT to say that $4,735 was the March 20 high, and not the March 20 low, and that the $4,355 low was hit on March 26 and not last Friday as previously stated)

Gold as an Investment and Market Driver

Gold has long been used as a store of value and a medium of exchange. Beyond its physical appeal and use in jewelry, it is widely viewed as a safe-haven asset that tends to attract demand during periods of market stress. It is also commonly regarded as a hedge against inflation and currency depreciation because it is not tied to any specific issuer or government.

Central banks are the largest holders of Gold. To bolster confidence in their currencies during volatile periods, they often diversify reserves by adding Gold, which can help strengthen perceptions of economic and financial stability. High official Gold reserves can be seen as a sign of a country’s solvency. Central banks from emerging economies such as China, India and Turkey are noted for rapidly building up their Gold holdings.

Relationships With Currencies, Bonds, and Risk Assets

Gold typically moves inversely to the US Dollar and US Treasuries, both of which are key reserve and safe-haven assets. When the Dollar weakens, Gold often rises as investors and central banks seek to diversify. Similarly, Gold tends to have an inverse relationship with risk assets: strength in equity markets can weigh on Gold prices, while sell-offs in riskier markets usually support the metal.

A range of factors can drive Gold prices, including geopolitical tensions and concerns over sharp economic downturns, which can enhance its appeal as a safe haven. As a non-yielding asset, Gold generally benefits from lower interest rates, while higher borrowing costs can be a headwind. However, much of its movement is closely tied to the behavior of the US Dollar, as Gold is priced in USD (XAU/USD). A firm Dollar often caps the upside in Gold, whereas Dollar weakness tends to favor higher Gold prices.