Aluminum Rally Boosts Aussie Miners Amid Gulf Disruptions

Key Moments

LME aluminum prices rose about 6 per cent after major Gulf smelters EGA and Alba were hit by drone and missile strikes on March 28, 2026.

Australian aluminum-linked stocks jumped, with Alcoa Corporation up over 9 per cent, South32 gaining more than 6 per cent, and Rio Tinto advancing nearly 3 per cent.

Brent crude prices moved above USD 117 per barrel as tensions around the Strait of Hormuz intensified, amplifying concerns over energy and commodity supply disruptions.

Global Risk-Off Mood Meets Aluminum Price Spike

Global equity markets started the week under pressure as worsening geopolitical tensions in the Middle East weighed on risk appetite and propelled commodity prices, including aluminum, higher. By midday in Sydney, the S&P/ASX 200 was down roughly 1.35 per cent, mirroring losses recorded on the previous Friday across key U.S. benchmarks, namely the S&P 500, Dow Jones Industrial Average, and Nasdaq Composite.

Against this weaker market backdrop, Australian aluminum-exposed names staged a strong advance. Shares of Alcoa Corporation climbed more than 9 per cent in early trading, South32 rose in excess of 6 per cent, and Rio Tinto gained almost 3 per cent. The moves appeared to reflect expectations of tighter aluminum supply and firmer prices in the near term.

Middle East Escalation Hits Gulf Smelters

Market volatility intensified as the conflict in the Middle East escalated. Over the weekend, Iran-backed Houthi forces fired missiles at Israel, heightening fears that the situation could deteriorate further.

The London Metal Exchange (LME) aluminum price jumped approximately 6 per cent after two major Gulf producers, Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA) and Aluminium Bahrain (Alba), were affected by drone and missile attacks carried out by Iran on March 28, 2026. Aluminum production, which relies heavily on stable and substantial energy supplies, is acutely exposed to power disruptions and geopolitical shocks.

Impact on Alba and Regional Supply Constraints

Alba reported personnel injuries and ongoing assessments of operational damage following the strikes.

“The safety and security of Alba’s people remain its top priority and the Company confirms that 2 of Alba’s employees sustained minor injuries. Alba is assessing the extent of the damage to its facilities and remains focused on maintaining its operational resilience and the safety of its employees,” the company commented.

Earlier in the month, Alba had already halted production on Lines 1, 2 and 3 as a contingency step.

These lines represent “19 per cent of Alba’s total production capacity of 1,623,000 tonnes per annum, as an operational measure to preserve business continuity amid ongoing supply and transit disruptions affecting the Strait of Hormuz.”

Beyond direct facility damage, shipments from the Gulf region have been constrained by issues in the Strait of Hormuz, further tightening the global aluminum supply picture.

Australia’s Aluminum Industry: Short-Term Benefit, Long-Term Strain

While Australian producers have benefited from the immediate price uplift, the domestic aluminum industry continues to grapple with deeper structural headwinds. Elevated energy costs and the ongoing need for supportive policy frameworks remain central challenges.

Government support has recently been critical to keeping major operations viable. Last week, Rio Tinto obtained a USD 2 billion taxpayer-funded package to sustain its bauxite operations at Weipa, as well as its Queensland Boyne smelter and associated activities. In addition, authorities are in discussions over a proposed power subsidy of USD 470 million for the Tomago Aluminium smelter.

Market Moves in Aluminum-Linked Equities

Company Exchange/Listing (as referenced) Move in Early Trade Alcoa Corporation Not specified Climbed over 9 per cent South32 Not specified Surged past 6 per cent Rio Tinto Not specified Jumped almost 3 per cent

Oil Price Shock and Cross-Commodity Repercussions

Broader energy markets also reacted to the mounting tensions around critical shipping lanes. U.S. President Trump’s remarks on the Strait of Hormuz, including his decision to extend by 10 days his deadline to reopen the passage in order to “take the oil”, added to investor unease.

Oil prices responded forcefully, with Brent crude, the global benchmark, rising beyond USD 117 per barrel. Around the first week of March, Brent crude had already reached USD 107.97 per barrel, which was described as an all-time high in 3.5 years, intensifying concerns over escalating energy costs and supply disruptions. The resulting shockwaves spread quickly through commodity markets, including aluminum.

Sector Performance Across Commodities and Equities

Price action across the broader commodity complex reflected a sharp divergence. Energy-related equities moved higher, buoyed by the jump in oil prices. Lithium prices increased by 0.3 per cent, while technology stocks faced significant selling pressure, dropping 5 per cent.

Outlook: Elevated Volatility Likely to Persist

With supply risks increasing, logistics routes under strain, and key production hubs affected by geopolitical developments that threaten energy supply, aluminum and related markets appear set for ongoing turbulence. In this environment, price swings across aluminum and associated sectors are likely to remain pronounced for the time being.