AUD/USD Tries Recovery Above 0.6900, Sellers in Control

Key Moments

AUD/USD rebounded from the 0.6870 area, a more than two-month low, to reclaim the 0.6900 level during Friday’s Asian session.

US Dollar softness following President Trump’s decision to delay strikes on Iran and a hawkish RBA stance supported the Aussie, while Fed rate hike bets limited USD downside.

A break below support near 0.6820 could expose 0.6717, while a daily close above 0.7005 would be needed to meaningfully ease the current bearish bias.

Pair Rebounds but Downtrend Bias Persists

The AUD/USD pair drew fresh buying interest during the Asian trading hours on Friday, recovering modestly from the 0.6870 area, where it had fallen to its lowest level in over two months. The bounce took spot prices back above the 0.6900 handle in recent trade, but the overall short-term setup still favors sellers, arguing for caution before positioning for a more sustained advance.

The US Dollar slipped after US President Donald Trump said he would postpone strikes targeting Iran’s energy infrastructure and pushed back the deadline to reopen the Strait of Hormuz to April 6. The move weighed on the greenback and lent support to AUD/USD, which also continued to draw some backing from the Reserve Bank of Australia’s hawkish policy stance.

However, expectations that the US Federal Reserve could raise interest rates this year, amid worries over inflation pressures stemming from persistently high energy costs, were seen as limiting deeper USD losses. Those Fed-related bets, in turn, acted as a check on the upside for AUD/USD.

Technical Picture: Bias Skewed to the Downside

From a chart perspective, the pair’s recent break below the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the November 2025-March 2026 rally, as well as the lower edge of a short-term consolidation range, has tilted risks toward further weakness. That breach underscores the advantage for bears in the current environment.

Momentum indicators are broadly aligned with that view. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator is positioned below its signal line and remains in negative territory, signaling fading upside momentum. At the same time, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is hovering around 40, indicating mounting, though not yet extreme, bearish pressure.

Even so, the pair continues to trade comfortably above its rising 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), which provides a cushion against a more pronounced decline. While this dynamic helps limit the immediate downside, it does not invalidate the broader corrective phase that has unfolded.

Key Levels and Trading Landmarks

Short-term levels of interest can be summarized as follows:

Level Type Value Implication 0.6870 area Recent low 0.6870 Over two-month low; origin of current rebound 100-day SMA support zone Immediate support Around 0.6820 Break below would signal deeper corrective risk 23.6% Fibonacci retracement First upside barrier 0.7005 Daily close above would ease downside pressure Next bearish Fibonacci target 61.8% retracement 0.6717 Exposed if 0.6820 gives way Upper resistance band Additional upside targets 0.7080–0.7120 Potential objectives if 0.7005 is reclaimed on a daily close

On the downside, the first notable support is located just above the 100-day SMA, around 0.6820. A clear and sustained drop through this region would open the door to a move toward the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement at 0.6717, which is cited as the next key bearish target. Failure to defend 0.6820 would bolster the case for a more extended correction toward the 0.6720 area.

On the topside, the 23.6% retracement at 0.7005 marks the initial hurdle if buyers manage to reassert control. A daily close above 0.7005 would help alleviate the prevailing downside bias and could pave the way for a push into the 0.7080–0.7120 zone.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)

Australian Dollar: Key Fundamental Drivers

The Australian Dollar (AUD) is driven by several core macroeconomic and market factors. One of the most important is the policy stance of the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA), particularly the level of interest rates it sets for interbank lending. These official rates ripple through to borrowing costs across the economy and are primarily aimed at keeping inflation within a 2-3% band. When Australian interest rates are high relative to those of other major central banks, the AUD tends to find support, while relatively low rates are typically negative for the currency.

The RBA can also adjust broader financial conditions through quantitative easing or tightening programs. Quantitative easing is generally seen as AUD-negative, whereas quantitative tightening is usually AUD-positive.

Role of China, Iron Ore, and Trade Balance

Australia’s status as a resource-rich exporter is another central pillar of AUD valuation. Iron Ore, identified as the country’s largest export and a key input for global steel production, is particularly influential. When Iron Ore prices rise, aggregate demand for AUD-linked exports tends to increase, often boosting the currency and supporting the likelihood of a positive Trade Balance. Conversely, declines in Iron Ore prices can weigh on AUD performance.

China, as Australia’s biggest trading partner, exerts a powerful influence on the currency. Strong Chinese economic activity typically leads to greater demand for Australian raw materials, goods, and services, lifting demand for AUD. When Chinese growth slows or undershoots expectations, the opposite effect often appears, with negative surprises in Chinese data frequently translating into selling pressure on AUD and its crosses.

Australia’s Trade Balance – the difference between export revenues and import expenditures – is another important factor. A surplus, driven by strong external demand for Australian exports, generally supports AUD, while a deficit can undermine it. Finally, broader market sentiment plays a role: in risk-on environments, investors tend to favor higher-yielding and growth-sensitive currencies such as AUD, while risk-off phases usually see flows shift toward perceived safe havens.