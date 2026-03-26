WTI Crude Holds Gains Amid Geopolitics and Dollar Strength

Key Moments

WTI Crude Oil trades near $92.05 on Thursday, rising 1.73% and extending its upward momentum.

Middle East tensions, including Iran’s cautious response to a US proposal and extra US troop deployments, maintain a geopolitical risk premium in prices.

A strong US Dollar, fueled by inflation concerns from higher energy costs, limits additional upside for USD-denominated crude.

Geopolitical Risks Keep WTI Supported

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) US Oil trades around $92.05 on Thursday, up 1.73% for the session. Prices are rising, but bullish momentum remains moderate.

Instability in the Middle East continues to support crude. Iran is reviewing a US proposal aimed at ending the conflict but has ruled out direct talks for now. Meanwhile, additional US troop deployments to the region raise concerns about a wider flare-up.

At the same time, Iranian energy infrastructure remains under pressure. The Strait of Hormuz continues to face disruptions, sustaining an elevated geopolitical risk premium. Together, these factors provide a structural floor under oil prices.

Investor Caution and Dollar Strength Cap the Rally

Despite the supportive backdrop, investors remain cautious. Many are avoiding aggressive positions until the geopolitical outlook clarifies. This hesitation contributes to recent price consolidation.

Additionally, the strong US Dollar dampens further gains in crude. Concerns over rising energy prices driving inflation could lead the Federal Reserve (Fed) to tighten policy. As a result, commodities priced in USD, like WTI, face limited upside.

Market Snapshot

Asset Price Daily Change WTI US Oil $92.05 +1.73%

WTI Oil: Definitions and Key Drivers

What is WTI Oil?

WTI Oil is a type of crude sold on international markets. WTI stands for West Texas Intermediate. It is one of three major crude types, alongside Brent and Dubai. WTI is called “light” and “sweet” because of its low gravity and sulfur content. It is considered high-quality oil that refines easily. WTI is sourced in the US and distributed through the Cushing hub, known as “The Pipeline Crossroads of the World.” It serves as a benchmark for oil pricing globally.

What factors drive WTI Oil prices?

Supply and demand are the main drivers of WTI prices. Strong global growth boosts demand, while weak growth reduces it. Political instability, wars, and sanctions can disrupt supply and raise prices. Decisions by OPEC, the group of major oil producers, also influence pricing. Finally, the US Dollar affects WTI, since oil trades in USD. A weaker dollar makes oil cheaper, while a stronger dollar limits demand.

How do inventory reports impact WTI?

The American Petroleum Institute (API) and the Energy Information Agency (EIA) release weekly oil inventory data. Inventory drops often indicate rising demand, pushing prices higher. Increased stock levels suggest higher supply, pushing prices lower. API reports release on Tuesdays, followed by the EIA. The EIA data is generally considered more reliable, as it comes from a government agency.

How does OPEC influence WTI Oil?

OPEC, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, includes 12 oil-producing nations. They meet twice a year to set production quotas. Lower quotas tighten supply and raise oil prices, while higher quotas increase supply and depress prices. OPEC+ includes ten additional non-OPEC countries, including Russia, and its decisions further affect WTI prices.