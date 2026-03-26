INR Slides as Dollar Gains Amid Rising Geopolitical Tensions

Key Moments

The US dollar advanced after Iran rejected a ceasefire proposal and set out conditions viewed as unacceptable by the US.

The Indian rupee briefly strengthened after a five-day ceasefire announcement, but quickly moved into consolidation amid mixed signals from Iran.

USDINR has broken above 94.00, with buyers eyeing further highs while key support and resistance levels shape near-term trading strategies.

Fundamental Overview

US Dollar (USD)

The US dollar gained ground yesterday after Iran turned down the proposed ceasefire and presented its own demands. These included the shutdown of all US bases in the Gulf, compensation for the attacks, removal of all sanctions, and permission for Iran to maintain its missile program without restrictions.

The article characterizes these terms as unacceptable for the US, leaving the situation at an impasse. In this environment, the US dollar is expected to stay supported until there is a clear and formal step toward de-escalation.

Indian Rupee (INR)

The Indian rupee initially strengthened on Monday after President Trump announced a five-day ceasefire, offering brief relief. That move faded, however, as conflicting statements and resistance from the Iranian side prompted a consolidation in the currency.

Market participants are debating whether this represents a familiar pattern in which Trump attempts to influence market sentiment while the US potentially prepares for a ground offensive. If such an escalation occurs, the USDINR pair is expected to surge again. Conversely, if Trump opts to scale back military engagement and bring hostilities to an end, the pair could see a significant correction.

From a broader perspective, the article notes that the Indian rupee remains in a structurally bearish trend against the US dollar. As a result, dip buyers are likely to monitor key technical zones for opportunities to position for a continuation toward new highs in USDINR.

USDINR Technical Analysis – Daily Chart

On the daily timeframe, USDINR has broken out of its prior channel and pushed above the 94.00 level as the conflict between the US and Iran continues to pressure the rupee. A potential pullback toward the former top of the channel is highlighted as an area where buyers may re-enter, placing risk just below that trendline while aiming for further upside.

By contrast, sellers are likely to look for a move back inside the channel to justify positioning for a decline toward the lower boundary of that formation.

Timeframe Key Levels / Signals Buyer Focus Seller Focus Daily Break above 94.00; retest of broken channel top Buying on pullbacks to broken top trendline with risk below Looking for price to return inside channel toward bottom trendline 4 Hour Upward trendline; support around 93.50 Defending 93.50 area and trendline to target new highs Seeking a break below trendline to aim for lower channel bound 1 Hour Resistance near 94.60; support near 93.50 Buying on a breakout above 94.60 to extend gains Selling into highs to target a move back toward 93.50

USDINR Technical Analysis – 4-Hour Chart

On the 4-hour chart, an ascending trendline is reinforcing the bullish tone and aligning with the earlier channel breakout. This combination is described as adding conviction for buyers to step in near the 93.50 area, with the objective of driving USDINR to fresh highs.

Sellers, in contrast, are expected to wait for a clear break below this trendline, which would open the door to positioning for a move back toward the lower boundary of the prior channel.

USDINR Technical Analysis – 1-Hour Chart

The 1-hour timeframe provides a more tactical view. The article notes that a sustained move above the recent highs around 94.60 could encourage buyers to increase bullish exposure, aiming for additional record levels.

On the other side, sellers are likely to become more active near those highs, looking to initiate positions that target a pullback toward the 93.50 level.

Upcoming Catalyst

The next scheduled event highlighted in the article is the release of the latest US Jobless Claims figures today, which may influence USD price action and, by extension, USDINR dynamics.