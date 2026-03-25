KL Rubber Rises on Futures Rally and Supply Concerns

Key Moments

Kuala Lumpur rubber prices ended higher, continuing their recent upward trajectory.

Tighter natural rubber supply and flat output expectations in Thailand for 2026 supported sentiment.

Gains were partially capped by a sharp drop in Brent crude oil prices to US$98.58 per barrel.

Market Overview

By K. Naveen Prabu

KUALA LUMPUR, March 25 (Bernama) — The rubber market in Kuala Lumpur closed stronger, extending its recent uptrend as strength in regional rubber futures filtered through to the local physical market, according to a trader.

The trader noted that the positive tone in prices was reinforced by concerns over tightening natural rubber supply.

Supply Dynamics and Regional Outlook

Market participants were attentive to production signals from key suppliers. “According to the Association of Natural Rubber Producing Countries, output in Thailand is expected to remain flat in 2026,” the dealer told Bernama.

This expectation of unchanged output in a major producing country added to the perception of a tightening supply environment, supporting price gains in Kuala Lumpur.

Geopolitical Factors and Crude Oil Influence

Sentiment also drew support from shifting geopolitical risks. Renewed optimism over a potential de-escalation in the United States (US)-Iran conflict contributed to the firmer tone, the trader said.

It was reported that the US was seeking a month-long ceasefire in its conflict with Iran, while mediators from Turkey, Egypt, and Pakistan were working to arrange talks between US and Iranian officials by Thursday.

Even so, the dealer highlighted that the market’s advance was limited by weakness in energy prices. “Oil prices sank on Wednesday after reports that the US had sent Iran a 15-point proposal aimed at ending the war in West Asia, raising prospects of a ceasefire that could ease supply disruptions in the region,” she said.

At the time of writing, Brent crude oil fell 5.66 per cent to US$98.58 per barrel.

Price Performance in the KL Physical Market

Rubber benchmarks in Kuala Lumpur recorded gains during the afternoon session.

Grade Price Movement Closing Price Unit Standard Malaysian Rubber (SMR) 20 +13.5 sen 788 sen per kilogramme (kg) Latex in bulk +4 sen 682 sen per kilogramme (kg)

At 3 pm, the price of Standard Malaysian Rubber (SMR) 20 increased 13.5 sen to 788 sen per kilogramme (kg) while latex in bulk rose four sen to 682 sen per kg.