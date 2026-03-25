J.P. Morgan Sees Reserve Release Boosting Talanx

Key Moments

J.P. Morgan began coverage of Talanx AG with an “overweight” rating and a €125 December 2027 price target, implying about 21% upside from €103.

The bank estimates Talanx’s primary insurance reserve buffer exceeds €2.3 billion and is near the top of its target range, which it expects to support earnings.

J.P. Morgan projects 2026 net income of €2.81 billion and dividends of €4.45 per share, both above Talanx’s own guidance and market consensus.

Valuation Call and Target Price

J.P. Morgan initiated coverage of Talanx AG on Wednesday with an “overweight” recommendation and a €125 price objective, contending that the German insurer’s core primary insurance operations are trading too cheaply relative to its reinsurance exposure. The broker’s target for December 2027 stands at roughly 21% above Talanx’s Tuesday closing share price of €103.

Excluding Talanx’s 50.2% holding in listed reinsurer Hannover Re, J.P. Morgan calculated that the market is effectively assigning the primary insurance activities a valuation of about 7.8x forecast 2027 earnings, compared with a 9.3x multiple for the group overall.

“In our view, this gap is undeserved, given Talanx has an excellent track record since 2021, not only meeting expectations but materially outperforming earnings guidance,” the analysts said.

Reserve Buffers and Earnings Impact

J.P. Morgan’s investment thesis centers on the strength and potential deployment of reserves. At Talanx’s full-year 2025 results presentation on March 18, management stated that total group reserve buffers were “significantly” above €5 billion.

Within that, J.P. Morgan estimated that the standalone primary insurance buffer exceeds €2.3 billion, an amount it said is roughly twice the primary segment’s 2025 earnings. Over the last three years, the firm calculated that deliberate reserve-building has increased the primary insurance combined ratio by an estimated 1.5 to 2 percentage points each year.

With Talanx indicating that the reserve buffer is now close to the upper end of its targeted range, J.P. Morgan argued that this headwind to the combined ratio is likely to diminish, with a supportive effect on reported profitability.

Growing Contribution from Primary Insurance

The broker highlighted that Talanx’s primary operations – Corporate & Specialty, Retail International and Retail Germany – have become a much more important driver of group results. These businesses accounted for about 50% of total group earnings in 2025, compared with approximately 25% ten years earlier, while absolute earnings from the segment have increased by more than six times over that period.

For 2025, Talanx’s group primary combined ratio was 91.1%, and the Solvency II ratio stood at 240%.

Earnings and Dividend Projections

Looking ahead, J.P. Morgan forecast group net income of €2.81 billion in 2026, above Talanx’s own indication of roughly €2.7 billion. The bank expects earnings per share of €10.87 in 2026, rising to €11.58 by 2028.

Its net income forecasts exceed Bloomberg consensus by about 2% for 2026 and 2027, and by 6% for 2028. On shareholder distributions, J.P. Morgan anticipates a dividend of €4.45 per share for 2026, which is higher than the company’s guidance of more than €4 per share. Across the period through 2028, its dividend estimates are 10%, 8% and 4% above consensus, respectively.

Metric Figure / Estimate Reference Target price €125 December 2027 Tuesday closing price €103 Implied ~21% upside Primary business valuation multiple 7.8x 2027 estimated earnings (ex Hannover Re) Group P/E multiple 9.3x 2027 estimated earnings Group reserve buffers “Significantly” above €5 billion As of full-year 2025 Primary insurance reserve buffer >€2.3 billion J.P. Morgan estimate Primary combined ratio impact from reserve-building 1.5 – 2 percentage points annually Previous three years Primary share of group earnings ~50% 2025 Primary share of group earnings ~25% Ten years earlier Primary combined ratio 91.1% 2025 Solvency II ratio 240% 2025 2026 net income forecast €2.81 billion vs. ~€2.7bn company guidance 2026 EPS forecast €10.87 J.P. Morgan 2028 EPS forecast €11.58 J.P. Morgan 2026 dividend forecast €4.45 per share vs. company guidance >€4 Hannover Re price target €290 Used in SOTP valuation

Valuation Framework and Risk Factors

J.P. Morgan derived its €125 price target using a sum-of-the-parts approach. The analysis applies a 10x multiple to 2028 projected earnings from Talanx’s primary insurance businesses and incorporates the broker’s €290 price target for Hannover Re in valuing the reinsurance stake.

The bank highlighted several downside risks to its positive stance. These include larger-than-expected catastrophe losses, a steeper pricing correction in Corporate & Specialty and in P&C Reinsurance, and unfavorable movements in financial markets. It identified credit spreads as the most significant source of market-related sensitivity.

Disclosure

J.P. Morgan disclosed that it maintains existing commercial relationships with Talanx and expects to seek investment banking fees from the company within the next three months.