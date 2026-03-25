Apple Shares Edge Higher as UK iPhone Age Checks Go Live

Key Moments

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rose 0.66% on Wednesday as it began rolling out age verification for iPhone users in the United Kingdom.

Adults who do not complete age verification will face limits on web browsing and will be automatically subject to new safety controls.

The iOS update introduces “communication safety” checks on Messages and FaceTime video calls aimed at detecting nude photos and videos.

Market Reaction

Investing.com — Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) shares gained 0.66% on Wednesday after the company started implementing age verification requirements for iPhone users in the United Kingdom.

The stock move followed the deployment of an iOS software update that incorporates new age checks into the operating system. The rollout came amid pressure from the UK government on smartphone manufacturers to enhance protections for children online.

Details of the New UK Age Verification System

Under the updated framework, adult users who choose not to verify their age will encounter restrictions when browsing the web. In addition, Apple is extending “communication safety” measures to its core communication tools.

These checks are being applied to both Messages and FaceTime video calls and are designed to detect nude photos and videos. The changes form part of Apple’s effort to address regulatory expectations in the UK.

Feature Scope Effect on Users Age verification iPhone users in the United Kingdom Adults who do not verify face browsing restrictions “Communication safety” checks Messages and FaceTime video calls Content scanned for nude photos and videos iOS software update Standard iOS update process Delivers age checks and safety features

Regulatory Backdrop in the UK

The age verification mechanism is Apple’s response to regulatory pressure in the UK, where authorities have urged technology companies to reinforce safeguards for younger users. The move affects iPhone users across the country and marks a notable shift in how Apple devices function in this market.

The company has integrated these changes into its regular iOS release cycle. Once the update is installed, users who decline to verify their age will automatically fall under the new web-browsing restrictions and communication safety tools.