Ford recalls U.S. SUVs over driver-assist software glitch

Key Moments

Ford Motor is recalling 254,640 SUVs in the U.S. due to software problems affecting rearview camera and ADAS functionality.

Models involved include Lincoln Navigator, Lincoln Nautilus, Lincoln Aviator, and Ford Explorer SUVs, according to the NHTSA.

The software fix will be delivered either by dealers or via an over-the-air update, the NHTSA said.

Scope of the Recall

On March 24, the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) reported that Ford Motor is recalling 254,640 sport utility vehicles in the United States because of software issues that could affect key safety-related systems.

The recall covers multiple SUV nameplates across the Ford and Lincoln brands. According to the NHTSA, the affected vehicles include:

Brand Model Lincoln Navigator Lincoln Nautilus Lincoln Aviator Ford Explorer

Nature of the Software Problem

The NHTSA stated that the recall stems from a problem with image processing software that can reset unexpectedly. When this occurs, the system may fail to display the rearview camera image and may temporarily disable certain advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) features.

According to the NHTSA, the ADAS functions that may be affected include:

Pre-collision assist

Lane-keeping assist

Blind-spot monitoring

Remedy and Update Process

The NHTSA said the issue will be corrected through a software update. This update will be provided either by authorized dealers or directly by the company using an over-the-air (OTA) update mechanism.