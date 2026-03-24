AUD/JPY dips toward 111.00, testing key channel support

Key Moments

AUD/JPY traded around 111.00 in early European hours on Tuesday, extending its decline for a second straight session.

Price action is probing the lower boundary of an ascending channel while holding above the rising 50-day EMA, keeping the broader uptrend intact.

EUR lagged the US Dollar in the latest session, with the Euro described as the weakest against USD on the day.

AUD/JPY Holds Near 111.00 as Selling Pressure Persists

AUD/JPY continued to retreat for a second consecutive session, hovering near 111.00 during early European trading on Tuesday. The pair is currently testing the lower edge of an ascending channel on the daily chart, raising the risk of a potential bearish shift if that support area gives way.

Despite the recent slide from the 113.00 region, the broader structure remains constructive. Price is still trading above the rising 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), which helps to maintain the prevailing uptrend. At the same time, the nine-day EMA has flattened just above the spot level, indicating that upside momentum has stalled rather than clearly reversed.

Technical Signals Point to Consolidation, Not Capitulation

The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) sits at 50, indicating neutral conditions after easing back from overbought territory above 70 earlier this month. This shift is consistent with a consolidation phase within an ongoing advance, rather than evidence of strong selling pressure.

If buyers regain control, AUD/JPY could attempt a recovery toward 111.50, followed by the nine-day EMA at 111.69. A decisive move above that short-term average would likely enhance bullish momentum and open the door for a retest of the all-time high at 113.96, which was reached on March 11.

Downside Levels to Watch

On the downside, initial technical support is aligned with the lower boundary of the ascending channel around 110.60. Below that, the 50-day EMA at 109.60 represents a more significant level for trend followers. A sustained break under these areas would deteriorate medium-term momentum and bring the psychological 108.00 handle into focus.

AUD/JPY: Daily Chart

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)

Euro Performance Against Major Currencies

The latest currency moves show the Euro’s relative performance against other major currencies. According to the data, the Euro was the weakest against the US Dollar.

USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.08% 0.08% 0.08% 0.10% 0.33% 0.17% 0.08% EUR -0.08% -0.03% 0.04% 0.02% 0.25% 0.10% 0.00% GBP -0.08% 0.03% 0.06% 0.06% 0.28% 0.12% 0.03% JPY -0.08% -0.04% -0.06% 0.01% 0.24% 0.08% -0.01% CAD -0.10% -0.02% -0.06% -0.01% 0.22% 0.06% -0.02% AUD -0.33% -0.25% -0.28% -0.24% -0.22% -0.15% -0.27% NZD -0.17% -0.10% -0.12% -0.08% -0.06% 0.15% -0.09% CHF -0.08% 0.00% -0.03% 0.01% 0.02% 0.27% 0.09%

The heat map above shows the percentage change of major currencies against each other. The base currency is taken from the left-hand column, while the quote currency is taken from the top row. For example, selecting the Euro as the base from the left column and moving horizontally to the US Dollar column provides the percentage change for EUR (base)/USD (quote).