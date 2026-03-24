AMD Shares Build Base Ahead of Key Earnings Report Soon

Key Moments

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) has fallen about 30% from its highs. However, it now shows signs of building support ahead of Q1 2026 earnings.

The upcoming MI450 AI datacenter platform could drive strong revenue growth. Notably, current forecasts still appear conservative.

Meanwhile, analysts and institutions continue to accumulate shares. Institutions now own more than 70% of the stock.

AI Datacenter Strategy Centers on MI450 Platform

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) is gaining attention again as Q1 2026 results approach. The stock may be setting up for a rebound rather than further decline. Although it trades about 30% below its peak, several factors support recovery. These include technical signals, growth potential, and strong investor positioning.

At the same time, the company continues to expand in AI datacenter solutions. It positions itself as a direct competitor to NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA). While NVIDIA still leads, the market offers room for AMD to grow.

The MI450 GPU lineup plays a central role in this strategy. It offers better power efficiency, higher memory capacity, and lower total cost. As a result, it becomes attractive for inference workloads. In particular, hyperscale customers may find it appealing for large-scale operations.

AI GPUs often run at high power for long periods. Consequently, this creates stress on hardware and shortens lifespan. Some estimates suggest a refresh cycle of about 18 months. Therefore, many early AI datacenters may soon need upgrades.

If this trend continues, demand for AI GPUs should stay strong. In that case, AMD could gain market share. Its efficient and durable products may attract more customers. Over time, this could lead to steady expansion.

Revenue Outlook and Valuation Implications

AMD expects to begin shipping MI450 products in the second half of the year. After launch, revenue could accelerate quickly. In fact, growth may reach triple digits within a few quarters.

Even so, current forecasts remain cautious. Analysts expect 40% growth in Q3 and 50% in Q4. Beyond that, projections show only modest acceleration. However, even these estimates suggest strong upside potential.

Based on these assumptions, AMD trades at about 8X its 2030 forecasts. This implies at least 200% upside. Furthermore, if the market assigns a premium valuation, gains could reach 300% to 400%.

For comparison, NVIDIA’s stock rose more than 500% after breaking resistance. Therefore, some analysts believe AMD could follow a similar path.

Metric / Expectation Detail Q3 revenue growth forecast 40% year-over-year Q4 revenue growth forecast 50% year-over-year Implied valuation vs. 2030 forecasts Approximately 8X Indicated minimum upside 200% Potential upside with restored premium 300% to 400%

Technical Picture Supported by Analyst and Institutional Flows

Technically, AMD broke above a key level in late 2025. Since then, it has built support in early 2026. On the weekly chart, support sits just above $186. In addition, the price has nearly filled an earlier gap.

Although support could still fail, other signals remain positive. For example, institutional activity shows strong buying trends. Over the past year, institutions have steadily added shares.

Currently, institutions hold more than 70% of the float. They have also posted three straight quarters of net buying. Moreover, activity increased again early in Q1. This suggests strong confidence among large investors.

Analyst sentiment also supports this view. Coverage has expanded, and ratings continue to improve. The consensus rating now sits at Moderate Buy and trends toward Strong Buy.

Price targets also moved higher. The average target implies over 40% upside. At the high end, upside reaches another 30%. If momentum continues, analysts may raise targets further.

Strategic Partnerships and Operational Risks

Several catalysts could drive growth. These include the Helios launch and key partnerships. For example, Celestica (NYSE: CLS) supports AMD’s ecosystem. It develops switches that enable large-scale deployment.

However, risks remain. These include geopolitical issues, competition, and supply constraints. In particular, high-bandwidth memory (HBM) remains limited.

Reports suggest HBM supply is sold out into next year. As a result, shortages could limit AMD’s growth. Nevertheless, the company is working to expand supply. This includes deeper collaboration with Samsung (OTCMKTS: SSNLF).

How AMD Stacks Up Against Other Analyst Favorites

Finally, the article compares AMD with other top analyst picks. MarketBeat tracks highly rated analysts and their recommendations.

According to the report, five stocks stand out as top buys. Interestingly, AMD is not among them. Despite this, AMD still holds a Moderate Buy rating.

In contrast, analysts see those five stocks as stronger opportunities right now. Even so, AMD may still deliver strong returns if execution remains solid.

The article also highlights MarketBeat’s list of top stocks for April. This adds further context for investors evaluating AMD.