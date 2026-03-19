EUR/CHF holds near 2-week high, eyes on ECB and SNB

The EUR/CHF currency pair held close to a 2-week high of 0.9102 on Thursday ahead of the outcome of the European Central Bank’s and the Swiss National Bank’s policy meetings.

The European Central Bank is largely expected to keep its main refinancing operations rate intact at 2.15% at its March 19th meeting.

And, the ECB deposit facility rate is expected to be kept at 2.00%.

ECB President Christine Lagarde had said that monetary policy was in a “good place” and played down concerns that a stronger Euro could pose a risk to the inflation outlook.

Lagarde’s remarks suggested that interest rates were likely to remain steady for the foreseeable future.

The ECB President also warned that inflation figures could move unevenly in the coming months, but emphasized that policy decisions should not be driven by any single release of data.

Meanwhile, the Swiss National Bank is expected to keep its policy rate without change at 0% at its March 19th meeting.

Swiss inflation has remained subdued. The central bank had forecast average inflation at 0.2% for 2025, at 0.3% for 2026 and at 0.6% for 2027.

The SNB had also reaffirmed its readiness to intervene in the Forex market if needed.

Traders will scrutinize forward guidance for clues on the future rate trajectory. A recent surge in oil prices, linked to disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, has intensified inflation concerns and led to a hawkish repricing of interest rate expectations.

The EUR/CHF currency pair was last down 0.11% on the day to trade at 0.9072.