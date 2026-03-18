Gold Drops as Fed Meeting Nears and Rate-Cut Bets Fade

Key Moments

Gold (XAU/USD) falls more than 1%, trading near $4,926 and marking its weakest level since February 18.

Expectations for rapid Federal Reserve rate cuts fade as oil-linked inflation risks grow and Middle East tensions intensify.

Technical picture turns bearish as XAU/USD drops below $5,000 and the 50-day SMA, while remaining above the 100-day SMA near $4,595.

Fed Caution and Stronger Dollar Weigh on Gold

Gold (XAU/USD) is under sustained pressure on Wednesday, trading lower as the US Dollar stabilizes ahead of the Federal Reserve’s interest rate announcement scheduled for 18:00 GMT. At the time of writing, the metal is changing hands around $4,926, down 1.60% on the session after finishing the prior two sessions largely flat.

The move leaves gold at its lowest level since February 18, reflecting a shift in expectations around the Fed’s policy path and the broader macro backdrop.

Rate-Cut Hopes Diminish as Oil Fuels Inflation Concerns

The US central bank is anticipated to leave its benchmark rate unchanged at 3.50%-3.75% for a second consecutive meeting. Market participants, however, are focused less on the decision itself and more on the accompanying guidance, as investors have sharply reduced projections for rate cuts in recent weeks.

This reassessment has been driven in part by mounting geopolitical risks in the Middle East and a surge in oil prices, which are amplifying concerns over inflation pressures. Inflation remains above the Fed’s 2% objective, with the Consumer Price Index rising 2.4% year-on-year in February, while sustained strength in energy prices adds further upside risk to the inflation outlook.

At the same time, data point to soft labor market conditions. The US economy shed 92,000 jobs in February, and the unemployment rate edged higher to 4.4%, following what had been viewed as tentative signs of stabilization.

This combination leaves both pillars of the Fed’s dual mandate – price stability and maximum employment – under strain. As a result, investors will scrutinize Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s post-meeting press conference for clues on how policymakers are weighing persistent inflation against weakening labor data in an environment of elevated geopolitical uncertainty.

Attention will also be on the updated Summary of Economic Projections, particularly the dot plot, to determine whether officials retain their earlier projection of one rate cut in 2026 or signal a shift toward a more restrictive stance.

A so-called hawkish hold, in which the Fed keeps rates steady but reinforces the higher-for-longer narrative, could deepen the headwinds for gold by boosting real yields and the US Dollar, diminishing the relative appeal of the non-yielding metal. Conversely, any indication that rate cuts remain a viable option could offer gold some relief and support a rebound.

Before the Fed announcement, markets are also watching the release of the February Producer Price Index, which may provide additional insight into underlying inflation pressures.

Geopolitical Risks and Oil Supply Concerns

Beyond monetary policy, the gold market continues to track developments in the Middle East. Traders are monitoring the US-Israel war with Iran, where tensions show no signs of easing as strikes escalate across the region.

Iran’s attacks on energy infrastructure are intensifying worries over global supply, while shipping activity through the Strait of Hormuz remains heavily disrupted, with most traffic still effectively halted. These dynamics are feeding into higher oil prices, reinforcing inflation risks and complicating the Fed’s policy calculus, with knock-on effects for gold.

Technical Picture: Bearish Signals Strengthen

From a technical standpoint, XAU/USD is showing a deteriorating profile. The metal has slipped below the $5,000 threshold following a breakdown from a bearish flag pattern on the daily chart. Price action has also moved under the 50-day Simple Moving Average, located near $4,975, removing an important layer of near-term support and intensifying downside pressure.

Despite recent weakness, the broader bullish structure has not been fully invalidated, as prices remain comfortably above the rising 100-day SMA, which comes in around $4,595.

Momentum indicators support the bearish shift. The Relative Strength Index is hovering near 45 and trending lower from the mid-range, pointing to increasing selling pressure. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence indicator is positioned below its Signal line in negative territory, with a widening negative histogram confirming the loss of upside momentum.

If XAU/USD sustains a break below the 50-day SMA, it could open the door to a deeper pullback toward the 100-day SMA. On the topside, the $4,975 area now represents immediate resistance, followed by the $5,000-$5,100 band. A decisive move above $5,200 would be required to re-energize the broader uptrend.

Level / Indicator Value / Status Implication Current price (XAU/USD) $4,926 Lowest since February 18, down 1.60% on the day Fed funds target 3.50%-3.75% (expected unchanged) Focus on forward guidance and dot plot Consumer Price Index (YoY, February) 2.4% Above 2% target, oil adds upside risk Jobs change (February) -92,000 Signals soft labor market Unemployment rate 4.4% Up from earlier levels, pressures employment mandate 50-day SMA (gold) Near $4,975 Now resistance after downside break 100-day SMA (gold) Around $4,595 Key support preserving broader uptrend RSI Around 45 Bearish momentum building from mid-range MACD Below Signal, negative histogram Confirms fading upside momentum

Gold Market Structure and Investor Use-Cases

Gold has historically served as a store of value and a medium of exchange. Beyond its aesthetic appeal and use in jewelry, the metal is widely viewed as a safe-haven asset, often favored during periods of financial or geopolitical stress. It is also considered a hedge against inflation and against weakening currencies, as it is not tied to any particular issuer or government.

Central banks are the largest holders of gold. In seeking to bolster confidence in their currencies and diversify foreign exchange reserves, they often add gold to their balance sheets as a signal of economic and financial resilience. High levels of gold reserves can enhance perceptions of a country’s solvency.

Gold typically displays an inverse relationship with the US Dollar and US Treasuries, both of which are key reserve and safe-haven instruments. When the Dollar weakens, gold often gains as investors and central banks diversify their holdings. Gold also tends to move inversely with risk assets, with stock market rallies frequently coinciding with softer gold prices, while risk-off episodes tend to support the metal.

Price movements in gold are influenced by a wide mix of factors, including geopolitical tensions, recession fears, and interest rate dynamics. As a non-yielding asset, gold generally benefits from lower interest rates, while higher borrowing costs can act as a headwind. Nonetheless, the US Dollar’s performance remains a primary driver, given that gold is priced in dollars (XAU/USD): a strong Dollar typically caps gold, whereas a weaker Dollar usually provides support.