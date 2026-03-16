Silver Slips as Fed Caution, Mideast Risks Clash

Key Moments

Silver (XAG/USD) trades near $79.70 on Monday, down 1.12% as investors position ahead of major central bank decisions.

Markets expect the Federal Reserve to hold rates at 3.50%-3.75%, extending a pause in its easing cycle and pressuring non-yielding assets.

Rising Oil prices tied to Middle East tensions and U.S. actions targeting Iran’s Kharg Island are supporting safe-haven demand for Silver.

Fed Expectations Pressure Silver Prices

Silver (XAG/USD) is trading around $79.70 on Monday at the time of writing, declining 1.12% on the day. The metal is facing selling pressure as market participants take a defensive stance ahead of this week’s monetary policy announcements from major central banks, with particular focus on the Federal Reserve (Fed).

According to the CME FedWatch tool, investors broadly anticipate that the Fed will leave its benchmark interest rate unchanged in the 3.50%-3.75% band at Wednesday’s meeting. Such an outcome would represent a second straight pause following the central bank’s earlier easing cycle. An extended pause in monetary easing typically weighs on non-yielding assets like Silver, as firmer expectations for higher interest rates increase the opportunity cost of holding precious metals.

Inflation Jitters from Energy Markets

Concerns about inflation stemming from rising energy costs are adding to the cautious tone across markets. The intensification of geopolitical frictions in the Middle East has driven Oil prices higher and revived worries about persistent inflationary pressures. Elevated gasoline prices in the United States (US) are already straining household finances, which could keep inflation expectations firm and encourage policymakers to maintain restrictive policy settings for a longer period.

Geopolitical Risks Offer Safe-Haven Support

Geopolitical developments are playing a critical role in shaping sentiment toward precious metals. The United States has recently targeted Iran’s main Oil export hub on Kharg Island, stoking fears about potential disruptions to global energy supplies. While Washington has indicated that the conflict could be resolved within weeks and has floated the idea of an international coalition to safeguard shipping routes through the Strait of Hormuz, ongoing tensions continue to inject uncertainty into financial markets.

This unsettled backdrop is helping to cushion Silver from steeper losses. Safe-haven assets such as Silver often see increased demand in periods of elevated geopolitical risk, which may help offset some of the downward pressure stemming from expectations of higher-for-longer interest rates.

Market Overview

Asset Price/Range Move / Status Context Silver (XAG/USD) $79.70 -1.12% on Monday Under pressure ahead of Fed decision, supported by safe-haven demand Fed benchmark rate 3.50%-3.75% Widely expected to remain unchanged Second consecutive pause in easing cycle if confirmed

Silver FAQs

Why do people invest in Silver?

Silver is a precious metal highly traded among investors. It has been historically used as a store of value and a medium of exchange. Although less popular than Gold, traders may turn to Silver to diversify their investment portfolio, for its intrinsic value or as a potential hedge during high-inflation periods. Investors can buy physical Silver, in coins or in bars, or trade it through vehicles such as Exchange Traded Funds, which track its price on international markets.

Which factors influence Silver prices?

Silver prices can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can make Silver price escalate due to its safe-haven status, although to a lesser extent than Gold’s. As a yieldless asset, Silver tends to rise with lower interest rates. Its moves also depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAG/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Silver at bay, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to propel prices up. Other factors such as investment demand, mining supply – Silver is much more abundant than Gold – and recycling rates can also affect prices.

How does industrial demand affect Silver prices?

Silver is widely used in industry, particularly in sectors such as electronics or solar energy, as it has one of the highest electric conductivity of all metals – more than Copper and Gold. A surge in demand can increase prices, while a decline tends to lower them. Dynamics in the US, Chinese and Indian economies can also contribute to price swings: for the US and particularly China, their big industrial sectors use Silver in various processes; in India, consumers’ demand for the precious metal for jewellery also plays a key role in setting prices.

How do Silver prices react to Gold’s moves?

Silver prices tend to follow Gold’s moves. When Gold prices rise, Silver typically follows suit, as their status as safe-haven assets is similar. The Gold/Silver ratio, which shows the number of ounces of Silver needed to equal the value of one ounce of Gold, may help to determine the relative valuation between both metals. Some investors may consider a high ratio as an indicator that Silver is undervalued, or Gold is overvalued. On the contrary, a low ratio might suggest that Gold is undervalued relative to Silver.