Oil Prices Rise as Strait of Hormuz Tensions Escalate

Key Moments

Brent crude briefly reached $106.5 and WTI touched $102.4 before easing to $103 and $97.5, respectively, at the time of writing.

U.S. strikes on Iran’s Kharg Island – which handles roughly 90% of Iran’s oil exports – heightened concerns over supply stability.

The U.S. outlined a 172 million barrel “exchange” from strategic reserves as part of the IEA’s 400 million barrel emergency release, with an initial 86 million barrels offered.

Oil Rally Fueled by Escalating Iran Conflict

Oil prices climbed at the Sunday open as the Iran War entered its third week without a clear resolution, driving renewed concern over supply risks.

Brent crude rose to an intraday high of $106.5, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) advanced to $102.4. At the time of writing, Brent is trading at $103 and WTI at $97.5.

The latest move in prices comes in the wake of U.S. military strikes on Iran’s primary oil export hub, Kharg Island, carried out on Friday after markets had closed.

Kharg Island Strike Highlights Supply Vulnerabilities

The U.S. action targeted military assets on Kharg Island, but the strike on Iran’s main export terminal added to a series of destabilizing developments in the strategically important waterway.

According to JPMorgan, roughly 90% of Iran’s oil exports depart from Kharg Island, underscoring the market’s sensitivity to any disruption there.

The Trump administration has continued to signal that attacks on regional oil facilities remain an option. In an interview with CNN on Sunday, U.S. ambassador to the UN Mike Waltz said that President Trump “deliberately hit the military infrastructure only, for now”. He added, “I would certainly think he would maintain that optionality if he wants to take down their energy infrastructure.”

Push for Allied Naval Presence in the Strait of Hormuz

On Saturday, President Trump intensified pressure on European and Asian partners to participate in a naval escort initiative through the Strait of Hormuz.

In a Truth Social post, he called on countries including China, France, Japan, South Korea, and the UK, as well as others, arguing that these nations face greater exposure to disruptions in the strait than the U.S.

While no definitive pledges have been made, U.S. officials told the Wall Street Journal that the White House plans to announce as early as this week that multiple countries have agreed to join the escort effort. They also indicated that there is still internal debate over whether the operation would commence before or after the end of the war.

EU foreign ministers are scheduled to meet in Brussels on Monday to consider extending the bloc’s Aspides naval mission to cover the strait. However, opposition remains within the bloc, with German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul already expressing skepticism about the initiative.

Strategic Reserve “Exchange” Adds Complexity to IEA Plan

The U.S. Department of Energy released details on its 172 million barrel share of the International Energy Agency’s largest-ever emergency drawdown, totaling 400 million barrels.

In contrast to prior strategic releases, the Trump administration is presenting this action as an “exchange,” treating the barrels as a loan that must be repaid with additional volumes as a premium. This approach diverges from earlier emergency programs that relied on direct sales, making implementation of the IEA strategy more complicated and limiting the immediate relief effect.

The Department of Energy stated that the initial tranche will be 86 million barrels, with bids due by Tuesday.

The IEA also noted on Sunday that emergency stocks from Asia and Oceania will be available right away, while supplies from Europe and the Americas will not arrive until the end of March.

Key Figures and Flows