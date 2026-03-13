Commerzbank Sees Brent Supported by Supply Shock

Key Moments

Brent crude Oil rose above USD100 and closed at its highest level since August 2022 amid escalating supply disruptions.

The International Energy Agency projects the Middle East war is affecting 7.5% of global Oil supply and cutting output by 8 million barrels per day this month.

The US Energy Information Administration expects US retail gasoline prices to remain above USD2.94 per gallon until late 2027.

War-Related Supply Shock Lifts Brent Above USD100

Analysts at Commerzbank report that Brent crude Oil has climbed above USD100 as conflict in the Middle East triggers substantial disruptions to global supply. They note that the move reflects a market increasingly focused on supply risk and its broader macroeconomic implications.

According to the bank, the latest price action unfolded in a risk-off environment, with investors reacting to signs that Oil flows are being significantly curtailed. This backdrop has reinforced expectations that Brent prices could remain elevated for an extended period.

Risk-Off Sentiment and Political Tensions Fuel Price Spike

Commerzbank points out that market sentiment has been dominated by concern over tightening supply conditions.

“The main theme overnight was risk-off, as oil prices continued to rise amid signs of worsening supply disruptions. Brent crude oil closed above USD100 for the first time since August 2022.”

Political rhetoric has added to market nerves. The bank cites the latest statements from key political figures as an additional driver of volatility.

“President Trump and Iran’s new supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, both struck defiant tones, which caused a further spike in oil prices. President Trump wrote in a social media post that stopping Iran from having nuclear weapons is “of far greater interest and importance to me, as President.””

IEA Flags Historic Disruption to Global Oil Supply

The International Energy Agency (IEA) is cited as describing the current shock to Oil markets as without precedent in scope. The agency underscores the scale of the disruption affecting both production and exports.

“The International Energy Agency (IEA) said the “the war in the Middle East is creating the largest supply disruption in the history of the global oil market”, hitting 7.5% of global supply and an even bigger swath of exports.”

Commerzbank notes that the IEA has quantified the impact on physical supply, warning of a sharp, near-term drop in global output.

“The IEA estimates that the war will slash global oil supply by 8 million barrels a day this month, or almost 250 million barrels in total.”

EIA Projects Elevated Fuel Prices Through 2027

On the demand side, the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) has revised its expectations for retail fuel costs. Commerzbank highlights the EIA’s latest projections as evidence that higher energy prices may persist for years, with implications for inflation expectations and consumer spending.

“In its latest Short-Term Energy Outlook, the US Energy Information Administration raised its fuel price forecast. It now expects retail gas prices to only fall below the pre-conflict level of USD2.94 per gallon by the end of 2027, sparking fears of supply-led inflationary pressures.”

