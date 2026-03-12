Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

  • Learn
  • Improve yourself
  • Get Rewards
Learn More
Home » Commodities News » Spot Gold dented by firm USD, higher bond yields

Spot Gold dented by firm USD, higher bond yields

Written by Miroslav Marinov
Miroslav Marinov
Miroslav Marinov, a financial news editor at TradingPedia, is engaged with observing and reporting on the tendencies in the Foreign Exchange Market, as currently his focus is set on the major currencies of eight developed nations worldwide.
, | Updated:

Spot Gold held mostly below the $5,200/oz. mark on Thursday, as a surge in oil prices drove up inflation expectations and also underpinned Treasury yields and the US Dollar.

Higher bond yields tend to increase the opportunity cost of holding Gold, which pays no interest.

The US Dollar Index held near a more than three-month high of 99.695. A firmer dollar makes dollar-priced Gold less appealing to international investors holding other currencies.

Oil prices soared markedly, briefly moving above the $100 per barrel threshold, following reports that two international oil tankers had been hit near Iraq.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said that it launched a joint operation with Lebanon’s Hezbollah targeting locations in Israel, Jordan and Saudi Arabia.

Also, Bahrain’s Interior Ministry reported on Thursday that Iran had targeted fuel tanks at a facility in Muharraq Governorate, one of Bahrain’s four administrative regions.

Despite that the International Energy Agency has agreed to the largest-ever coordinated release of 400 million barrels of oil, market participants are treating the emergency measure as insufficient in the face of escalating geopolitical risks.

Rising energy prices are increasing inflationary risks and could complicate the Federal Reserve’s policy outlook, adding to expectations that the central bank may delay rate cuts.

Data released on Wednesday showed that the February US Consumer Price Index had risen 0.3% month-over-month and 2.4% year-over-year, broadly matching market expectations. However, analysts point out that the latest CPI report does not yet fully capture the recent surge in oil prices stemming from geopolitical developments.

Market players are now awaiting the US PCE inflation data for more clues on the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy trajectory.

TradingPedia.com is a financial media specialized in providing daily news and education covering Forex, equities and commodities. Our academies for traders cover Forex, Price Action and Social Trading.

Related News

  • Forex Market: GBP/JPY daily trading forecastForex Market: GBP/JPY daily trading forecast Yesterday’s trade saw GBP/JPY within the range of 190.60-192.96. The pair closed at 192.84, surging 0.79% on a daily basis, while marking a third consecutive day of gains. The daily high has also been the highest level since June 30th, when […]
  • Euro with limited gains against US dollarEuro with limited gains against US dollar Euro currency increased against US dollar, passing the psychological level earlier today, but as of late gains seemed limited. US dollar advanced versus its peers ahead of crucial economic data from United States.Having hit 1.3007 during […]
  • Forex Market: USD/MXN daily forecastForex Market: USD/MXN daily forecast During Friday’s trading session USD/MXN traded within the range of 12.8197-12.9338 and closed at 12.9305.At 11:10 GMT today USD/MXN was losing 0.14% for the day to trade at 12.9118. The pair touched a daily low at 12.8960 at 9:15 […]
  • Forex Market: EUR/GBP daily trading forecastForex Market: EUR/GBP daily trading forecast Yesterday’s trade saw EUR/GBP within the range of 0.7837-0.7924. The pair closed at 0.7899, gaining 0.64% on a daily basis.At 7:18 GMT today EUR/GBP was up 0.16% for the day to trade at 0.7911. The pair touched a daily high at […]
  • Guggenheim downgrades Generac Holdings to “Sell”Guggenheim downgrades Generac Holdings to “Sell” Guggenheim Securities has downgraded Generac Holdings Inc (NYSE: GNRC) to "Sell" from a prior investment rating of "Neutral", as the financial services firm cited overvaluation.Generac Holdings' stock has risen over 31% since the […]
  • Vacasa names Bruce Schuman as next Chief Financial OfficerVacasa names Bruce Schuman as next Chief Financial Officer Vacasa Inc, a leading vacation rental management platform in North America, said on Tuesday that it had appointed Bruce Schuman as its next Chief Financial Officer, effective June 1st.He is to succeed Jamie Cohen, who is leaving the […]