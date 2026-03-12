Silver Rally Continues as Gold/Silver Ratio Retreats

Key Moments

Spot Silver (XAG/USD) traded at $86.84 per troy ounce on Thursday, rising 1.28% from $85.74 on Wednesday

Silver prices have advanced 22.16% since the beginning of the year

The Gold/Silver ratio eased to 59.61 on Thursday from 60.38 on Wednesday

Spot Market Overview

Silver prices (XAG/USD) moved higher on Thursday, according to FXStreet data. The metal was quoted at $86.84 per troy ounce, compared with $85.74 per troy ounce in the previous session, reflecting a 1.28% daily gain.

From the start of the year, Silver has recorded a cumulative increase of 22.16%, underscoring robust performance over that period.

Current Price Levels

Based on the latest FXStreet figures, Silver prices in U.S. dollars are as follows:

Unit Measure Silver Price Today (USD) Troy Ounce 86.84 1 Gram 2.79

Gold/Silver Ratio Movement

The Gold/Silver ratio – which indicates how many ounces of Silver are required to match the value of one ounce of Gold – stood at 59.61 on Thursday. This compares with a reading of 60.38 on Wednesday, marking a decline over the one-day period.

Silver as an Investment Asset

Silver is a widely traded precious metal among investors and has long served as both a store of value and a medium of exchange. While it does not attract the same level of attention as Gold, market participants may incorporate Silver into portfolios for diversification, its inherent value, or as a potential hedge in environments of elevated inflation. Exposure can be obtained via physical holdings – such as coins and bars – or through instruments like Exchange Traded Funds that mirror its price on global markets.

Key Drivers of Silver Prices

Silver is influenced by multiple macroeconomic and market-specific factors. Periods of geopolitical tension or concerns about a pronounced economic downturn can support prices due to Silver’s role as a safe-haven asset, albeit generally to a lesser degree than Gold.

As a yieldless asset, Silver typically benefits when interest rates decline. Price movements are also closely tied to the performance of the U.S. Dollar because Silver is quoted in dollars (XAG/USD). A stronger Dollar tends to restrain Silver prices, while a weaker Dollar can provide upward momentum.

Additional drivers include investment demand, mining output – with Silver being far more plentiful than Gold – and recycling activity, all of which can influence supply-demand dynamics.

Impact of Industrial and Consumer Demand

Industrial usage plays a major role in shaping Silver prices. The metal is heavily deployed in applications such as electronics and solar energy, supported by its very high electrical conductivity, which exceeds that of Copper and Gold. Rising industrial demand can push prices higher, while weaker demand can exert downward pressure.

Economic developments in the U.S., China, and India are also important. Industrial sectors in the U.S. and especially China use Silver across a range of processes. In India, demand for Silver jewelry is another significant factor in price formation.

Relationship Between Silver and Gold

Silver often mirrors moves in Gold, with both metals regarded as safe-haven assets. When Gold prices advance, Silver frequently tracks that direction. The Gold/Silver ratio, which measures how many ounces of Silver are needed to equal the value of one ounce of Gold, is a tool used by some investors to assess the relative pricing of the two metals.

A high ratio can be interpreted by some market participants as a sign that Silver may be undervalued or Gold may be overvalued. Conversely, a low ratio may be read as indicating that Gold could be undervalued relative to Silver.