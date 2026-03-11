Citi Flags Four Semiconductor Leaders for AI Upside

Key Moments

Citi Research reiterates high-conviction calls on four semiconductor names tied to AI infrastructure and analog “self-help” themes heading into mid-2026.

Broadcom and NVIDIA are Citi’s preferred AI infrastructure plays, with implied upside of 40% and 52%, respectively, based on stated price targets.

Texas Instruments and Monolithic Power Systems are cited as top analog beneficiaries, driven by margin improvement and power semiconductor demand linked to AI data centers.

Citi Focuses on AI Infrastructure and Analog Self-Help

Citi Research is reinforcing its positive stance on four key semiconductor stocks as it looks out toward mid-2026, emphasizing that sustained AI infrastructure investment and company-specific improvement stories in analog chips provide the most compelling opportunities in a mixed sector backdrop.

Broadcom: Top Overall Pick on AI Custom Chip Momentum

Broadcom has been named Citi’s highest-conviction semiconductor idea. The bank points to the company’s exceptional earnings momentum, noting that C27 consensus EPS climbed 25% after Broadcom reported its December-quarter results. Citi attributes this surge to rapidly strengthening AI custom chip demand, which analysts anticipate will continue to build through 2027.

Citi assigns Broadcom a price target of $475, which it states represents 40% upside from current trading levels, positioning the stock as the firm’s premier AI infrastructure exposure.

NVIDIA: Core Holding for AI Exposure

NVIDIA remains central to Citi’s AI thesis. The firm sets a price target of $270 for NVIDIA, implying 52% upside – the largest projected total return across its entire semiconductor coverage list.

Citi points to the upcoming GTC conference as an important near-term event for the stock, with investors expected to pay close attention to topics such as inference workloads, a potential shift in architecture from DRAM/HBM to SRAM, and the trade-offs between co-packaged optics and copper. Citi characterizes NVIDIA as the foundational holding “of any serious AI-exposed portfolio.”

Texas Instruments: Defensive Analog Play with Margin Upside

Within the analog segment, Citi identifies Texas Instruments as the standout name. The firm’s bullish view is built primarily on the prospect of internal gross margin improvement, rather than relying on a rebound in cyclical demand.

Citi argues that this self-driven margin story makes Texas Instruments a comparatively defensive choice within semiconductors. The stock also offers a roughly 3% dividend yield, which Citi highlights as a relatively uncommon income feature among chip names. The firm’s price target of $235 implies 25% upside from current levels.

Monolithic Power Systems: Early-Stage Power Semiconductor Cycle

Monolithic Power Systems completes Citi’s list of top four semiconductor ideas. The bank bases its view on what it sees as an early-stage product cycle in power semiconductors, with AI infrastructure acting as a critical demand driver.

As AI data centers require ever-higher power density, Citi believes Monolithic Power Systems’ specialized power solutions are becoming increasingly essential to these facilities. With a price target of $1,350 and an implied 33% upside, Citi labels the company its highest-conviction analog name for investors seeking AI buildout exposure without directly owning GPU-focused stocks.

Target and Upside Overview