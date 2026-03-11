Bitcoin Drops Under $70K as CPI, Geopolitics Loom

Key Moments

Bitcoin Reacts to Middle East Tensions

Investing.com – Bitcoin slipped beneath the $70,000 threshold in Asian trading on Wednesday as investors monitored the evolving conflict involving the United States, Israel, and Iran and positioned ahead of key U.S. inflation data due later in the day.

The largest cryptocurrency was recently down 0.5% at $69,583.5 as of 01:55 ET (05:55 GMT).

Earlier this week, Bitcoin had recovered after briefly dropping toward the mid-$60,000 area, with traders attempting to assess how the intensifying U.S.-Israeli war with Iran might affect the broader economy.

Risk Appetite Pressured by Iran Conflict

Risk sentiment across global markets has been tightly linked to the Middle East conflict, which has disrupted energy flows and raised concerns over shipping through the strategically important Strait of Hormuz.

Oil prices jumped at the start of the week after the effective closure of the strait stoked fears of a supply shock, sending crude temporarily close to $120 a barrel.

Those gains later unwound after U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday the conflict could end soon, which helped ease some market nerves.

Still, there have been few indications of a swift resolution. Fighting involving U.S. and Israeli forces and Iran has persisted around the Gulf region, keeping investors wary about the implications for global growth and inflation.

U.S. CPI Data and Regulatory Developments in Focus

Market participants were also looking ahead to the release of U.S. consumer price index figures later on Wednesday. The data could shape expectations for the Federal Reserve’s future interest-rate decisions and influence risk appetite across asset classes, including digital currencies.

At the same time, developments in Washington continued to draw attention, as U.S. lawmakers worked to revive the stalled crypto CLARITY Act. According to reports, senators have been examining a potential compromise on rules governing yield on stablecoins, an area that has been a key point of contention between banks and crypto companies.

The proposed legislation is intended to provide more defined regulatory oversight for digital assets. Supporters argue that such clarity could encourage greater institutional participation in the cryptocurrency space.

Altcoin Market Remains Muted

Trading in major alternative cryptocurrencies was largely subdued on Wednesday, with most tokens hovering near unchanged levels.

Cryptocurrency Performance Price / Move Bitcoin -0.5% $69,583.5 (by 01:55 ET / 05:55 GMT) Ethereum -1.0% $2,018.44 XRP -0.6% $1.37 Solana -0.7% N/A Cardano -0.5% N/A Polygon -0.5% N/A Dogecoin Flat N/A

Ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency by market ranking, fell 1% to $2,018.44. XRP, the third-largest, declined 0.6% to $1.37. Solana slipped 0.7%, while Cardano and Polygon each moved 0.5% lower. Among meme-focused tokens, Dogecoin traded largely unchanged.