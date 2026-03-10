Exxon Moves Legal Home to Texas for Governance Alignment

Key Moments

Exxon Mobil has proposed abandoning its New Jersey corporate registration and reincorporating in Texas, where its headquarters is located.

The company highlighted a recent Texas law that can reduce shareholder litigation risk by allowing firms to set stock ownership thresholds for lawsuits.

Exxon has recently introduced measures to strengthen its position against activist investors, including a program for retail shareholders to automatically vote with the board.

Strategic Shift in Corporate Domicile

HOUSTON/BOSTON, March 10 (Reuters) – Exxon Mobil said on Tuesday it is pursuing a plan to terminate its corporate registration in New Jersey and reestablish its incorporation in Texas, the state where the U.S. oil major is headquartered. The move, outlined in a proxy filing, is positioned as a step that could reinforce the company’s defenses against activist shareholders and climate-focused advocates.

If shareholders approve the proposal, Exxon would join a growing list of high-profile companies, including SpaceX, Tesla and Coinbase, that have opted to register in Texas, which is widely viewed as a business-friendly jurisdiction.

Legal Environment and Rationale

The proxy filing pointed to a recent Texas statute that expanded legal protections for companies through several mechanisms. Among those is a provision that can limit exposure to shareholder lawsuits by enabling corporations to establish minimum stock ownership levels required to initiate such litigation.

Exxon explained its reasoning in the filing, stating: “The Board believes Texas legislators, judges, and juries who might make decisions that impact Exxon Mobil are generally more familiar with our business and operations.”

The company, the largest oil producer in the United States and physically based in Spring, Texas, has been a frequent target of environment-related litigation.

Recent and Historical Legal Challenges

New Jersey officials filed suit in 2022 against Exxon, Chevron and other fossil-fuel companies, asserting they contributed to climate change and compelled the state to spend billions of dollars to address the aftermath of major storms such as Superstorm Sandy and Hurricane Ida. That lawsuit was dismissed last year.

Texas has been actively promoting itself as a secure jurisdiction for corporations and has benefited as some large companies have moved away from states such as Delaware, a longstanding hub for incorporations.

Governance Strategy and Political Alignment

Some governance experts see practical advantages in aligning a company’s state of incorporation with its headquarters. Jill Fisch, a law professor at the University of Pennsylvania, said the choice can help executives gain the attention of local policymakers on matters such as tax or regulatory issues.

“One way you might show your loyalty and get the legislators to pay attention to you is to incorporate in your home state,” she said.

Exxon’s connection to New Jersey dates back to its establishment following the breakup of Standard Oil in the early 1900s. However, its corporate headquarters has been located in Texas since 1989.

Activist Pressure and Retail Investor Engagement

Exxon has taken additional steps to manage pressure from activist shareholders. In September, the company rolled out a program designed to counter activist proposals at its annual meetings by giving retail investors the option to automatically vote their shares in line with the board’s recommendations.

According to the company, nearly 40% of Exxon’s shares are owned by individual investors, but only about a quarter of those shareholders typically participate in proxy votes. Among those who do vote, the company said they mostly side with the board.

