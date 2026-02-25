Sterling Pauses at 1.35 as GBP/USD Tests Directional Nerve

Key Moments

GBP/USD is oscillating around the 1.35 level after retreating from highs in the 1.38 area, with price compressing near short-term moving averages.

The broader trend structure still shows higher lows above the 1.33-1.34 support band, but short-term momentum has faded as the 14-day RSI slips below 50.

Key levels are clustered around 1.3450-1.3500 on the downside and 1.3650 on the upside, defining a consolidation range between 1.33 and 1.38.

Trend Structure: Consolidation Within an Upward Pattern

GBP/USD is holding close to the 1.35 mark after pulling back from recent advances in the 1.38 region. The broader technical backdrop still points to an underlying recovery, even as the latest move higher has stalled and the pair shifts into a consolidative phase.

The prevailing structure continues to feature a pattern of rising lows that has been in place since the mid-cycle trough near 1.30. Price action remains above the 1.33-1.34 support band, preserving the recovery framework and avoiding any confirmed breakdown of the medium-term trend. At the same time, the pronounced surge toward 1.38 has cooled, reflecting a clear loss of upside impetus.

The current pullback has so far unfolded in a controlled manner rather than in an aggressive, impulsive fashion. This behavior is more consistent with a consolidation phase than with a wholesale reversal of the prior advance.

Moving Averages: Neutral Bias With a Slight Downside Lean

GBP/USD is currently fluctuating around its 15-day and 20-day moving averages, both of which are starting to flatten. This positioning underscores a loss of directional conviction in the short term.

From a technical standpoint, this setup implies that short-term trend momentum has stalled and the immediate directional bias is neutral. A sustained move below 1.3450 would mark a more negative shift in the short-term structure, potentially opening the way for deeper downside.

On the other hand, a recovery above 1.3650 would likely re-energize bullish forces and put upward pressure back into focus.

Momentum Signals: RSI Drifts Below Neutral

The 14-day Relative Strength Index is hovering just under the neutral 50 line, highlighting a slowdown in bullish energy. This configuration suggests that:

Positive momentum that supported the recent rally has diminished.

The market is transitioning from a phase of expansion to one of consolidation.

Conditions have not yet reached oversold territory that would typically hint at an imminent upside reversal.

A convincing push in the RSI above 55 would point to a renewed build-up of upside momentum. Conversely, a drop below 40 would underscore an increased risk of a deeper corrective phase.

Key Technical Levels

The current GBP/USD setup revolves around several important price zones that define the near-term risk-reward profile.

Level Type Price Zone Technical Significance Immediate Support 1.3450-1.3500 Critical pivot area; a break below this band would expose 1.3350. Secondary Support 1.3300-1.3350 Region of structural higher lows that underpins the broader recovery. Near-Term Resistance 1.3650 A move above this level would indicate a resumption of bullish momentum. Major Resistance 1.3800-1.3850 Area of recent cycle highs and a key supply zone limiting further gains.

Macro Drivers: Sensitivity to Rate Expectations and Risk Tone

GBP/USD remains responsive to the evolving balance between UK interest rate expectations and the Federal Reserve policy outlook. Relative growth dynamics and broader risk sentiment also play a crucial role in shaping direction.

If US yields stabilize and UK economic data stays firm, the environment could support another attempt by sterling to push higher. In contrast, a renewed strengthening of the US dollar or weaker UK data would likely intensify downside pressure on the pair.

Outlook: 1.35 as the Tactical Battleground

At this stage, GBP/USD is consolidating within what remains a generally constructive broader structure. Price is compressing around key short-term moving averages, hinting that a more forceful directional move may be building.

Scenario levels are clearly defined:

Above 1.3650: Bullish continuation prospects increase, with potential follow-through toward 1.38.

Below 1.3450: Risk grows for a deeper pullback targeting the 1.33 area.

Below 1.33: The medium-term bullish structure would face more meaningful damage.

The 1.35 region is therefore a key tactical battleground as sterling shows signs of waning short-term momentum while still enjoying structural support. Until a decisive breakout on either side occurs, GBP/USD is likely to remain confined within a broad range between 1.33 and 1.38, with the next clear move from this band expected to define the direction of the coming multi-week phase.