Gold Remains Firm Above $5,000 Despite Profit Taking

Spot gold is down 1.2% at $5,166.80 per ounce but stays above the $5,000 level.

Geopolitical tensions in the Middle East support safe-haven demand and limit downside.

Real yields, the US dollar, and Fed rate expectations remain key macro factors affecting gold.

Gold Holds Above $5,000 Despite Pullback

Gold remains above $5,000 per ounce, even as near-term sentiment turns cautious. Spot gold fell 1.2% to $5,166.80, marking a modest retracement within a broader consolidation around the $5,000 pivot.

The decline is seen as temporary rather than a reversal. Overall market structure continues to show resilience above this psychological level.

Geopolitics Support Defensive Demand

Tensions in the Middle East are sustaining gold as a defensive asset. Persistent escalation risk encourages safe-haven allocation, limiting further declines even as some investors take profits.

Market movements reflect a balance between short-term selling and long-term risk mitigation. Credible signs of de-escalation could reduce safe-haven demand, while renewed friction would reinforce precautionary flows.

In this context, gold is acting less as a momentum trade and more as a measure of geopolitical risk appetite.

Macro Factors Shaping Gold

Beyond geopolitics, macro conditions drive gold prices. Real yields, the US dollar, and Fed policy expectations all influence bullion.

Lower or stable real yields increase gold’s appeal. In contrast, rising yields or a stronger dollar may limit upside. Meanwhile, interest rate expectations frame the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding assets like gold.

Factor Potential Impact on Gold Middle East tensions Escalation supports safe-haven flows; de-escalation may test support Real yields Falling or stable yields support gold US dollar Strengthening dollar could cap gains Fed rate expectations Higher expected rates raise the cost of holding gold

Base Case and Risk Scenarios

Gold is expected to consolidate above $5,000. Geopolitical uncertainty offsets short-term profit taking and mixed macro signals.

The main downside risk is a diplomatic breakthrough that reduces the geopolitical premium, which could prompt stronger selling. On the upside, renewed regional tensions could trigger more defensive buying and push gold toward recent highs.

Investor Focus: Key Signals

Investors should watch Middle East negotiations to gauge the geopolitical premium. Changes in real yields and Fed policy expectations will also shape the macro backdrop.

As long as geopolitical risk remains elevated, gold’s ability to hold above $5,000 shows that structural demand is intact, despite short-term volatility and tactical de-risking.