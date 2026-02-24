CSX Teams Up on Cloud Data Overhaul with Infosys, Microsoft

Key Moments

Strategic Data Platform Modernization

CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) has launched a data platform modernization initiative in collaboration with Infosys Ltd (NS:INFY) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT). The effort centers on upgrading the railroad operator’s data infrastructure to more advanced technology systems.

Under the arrangement, Infosys is responsible for implementation services, while Microsoft is supplying the cloud platform technology that underpins the modernization program.

Scope and Objectives of the Collaboration

The joint project focuses on enhancing CSX’s data management capabilities by migrating and modernizing its existing data infrastructure. The goal is to move the company’s legacy systems to a more current platform to improve how data is handled and processed across the organization.

This modernization is positioned as a core element of CSX’s ongoing technology transformation initiatives, aimed at strengthening its digital foundation.

Roles of CSX, Infosys, and Microsoft

The partnership combines three distinct areas of expertise:

CSX contributes its experience operating one of the largest rail networks in North America and providing freight transportation services across the eastern United States.

Infosys brings its capabilities in technology implementation to execute the modernization of the data platform.

Microsoft provides the cloud computing infrastructure that will host and support the upgraded data environment.

Together, these capabilities are intended to support CSX’s move to a more modern, cloud-based data architecture.

Company Exchange / Ticker Primary Role in Project CSX Corporation NASDAQ:CSX Railroad operator and owner of the data platform being modernized Infosys Ltd NS:INFY Implementation services for the data platform modernization Microsoft NASDAQ:MSFT Provider of the cloud platform technology

Position Within CSX’s Broader Technology Efforts

The data platform overhaul forms part of CSX’s larger push to advance its technology footprint. By modernizing its data systems with the support of Infosys and Microsoft, CSX is seeking to strengthen the technological backbone that supports its railroad operations and freight transportation services.