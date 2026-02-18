Micron’s AI Boom: Can It Reach a $1 Trillion Value?

Key Moments

Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) has surged 250% since early September, lifting its market value to more than $460 billion.

Tight DRAM supply and booming high bandwidth memory (HBM) demand pushed Micron’s gross margin to 57% last quarter and earnings per share to $4.78.

The stock currently trades at about 12.2 times 2026 and 9.4 times 2027 earnings estimates, implying investors expect elevated AI-driven demand to persist past fiscal 2027.

AI Supercycle Propels Micron’s Market Value

Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU +5.24%) has been one of the most aggressively bought names in the artificial intelligence space. Since the beginning of September, its share price has climbed 250%, driving the company’s market capitalization above $460 billion. With the stock already up 44% in the first weeks of 2026, investors are increasingly focused on whether the memory-chip producer could join the ranks of $1 trillion companies. A further doubling in its share price would put it in that territory.

Because equity markets discount future expectations, assessing Micron’s path to a $1 trillion valuation depends on understanding the fundamental forces behind its recent rally and whether those drivers can endure.

HBM Demand and DRAM Shortages Boost Profitability

Micron has emerged as a prime winner from escalating demand for high bandwidth memory. These HBM products are paired with graphics processing units and AI accelerators to support both AI training and inference workloads. As AI developers require greater computing power, hyperscale customers have substantially expanded chip budgets, which has directly strengthened demand for Micron’s HBM portfolio.

At the same time, the broader market for DRAM memory has tightened considerably. DRAM not only underpins HBM products but is also a critical component across a range of computing devices such as personal computers and smartphones. The supply-demand imbalance has allowed Micron to command significantly higher prices.

In the most recent quarter, the company’s average selling price for DRAM increased 20% sequentially. That pricing power pushed gross margin up to 57% from 46%. Earnings per share jumped 167% to $4.78, while operating cash flow expanded to $8.4 billion.

Management Outlook and Street Expectations

Guidance from Micron’s leadership points to an even stronger 2026. Management projected gross margin to rise to 68% in the current quarter, with earnings per share reaching $8.42. They also indicated that tight supply conditions in memory are expected to persist past the 2026 calendar year.

The updated outlook triggered another leg higher in the stock and prompted analysts to raise their earnings forecasts for fiscal 2026 and 2027. Wall Street now expects Micron to deliver $33.73 in earnings per share for 2026 and $43.54 for 2027.

Metric Recent Quarter Guidance / Estimates DRAM average selling price change (sequential) +20% – Gross margin 57% 68% (current quarter guidance) Earnings per share $4.78 $8.42 (current quarter guidance) Operating cash flow $8.4 billion – Fiscal 2026 EPS estimate – $33.73 Fiscal 2027 EPS estimate – $43.54

Valuation Context: Commodity Dynamics and Competition

On current projections, Micron trades at approximately 12.2 times analysts’ 2026 earnings estimates and 9.4 times 2027 estimates. While that multiple is lower than many AI-focused semiconductor peers, Micron’s business is structurally different. Its core products – memory chips – are largely commoditized and face direct competition.

Micron contends with major Korean rivals SK Hynix and Samsung in DRAM. Both competitors are positioned to expand production, and none of the three appears willing to ignore the opportunity to increase output to serve elevated demand.

Although the leading DRAM producers have expressed caution about the durability of current demand levels, they are all committing capital to expand capacity. Micron itself plans to deploy $20 billion in capital expenditures in fiscal 2026.

Industry Cyclicality Limits Multiple Expansion

The memory market has historically been marked by pronounced cycles. As Micron, SK Hynix, and Samsung increase production to meet strong demand, supply additions eventually outpace consumption when conditions normalize, resulting in oversupply and sharp profit declines. This pattern of peaks and troughs in Micron’s earnings is a key reason investors typically assign a lower valuation multiple compared with companies with steadier earnings profiles.

Even so, Micron’s current earnings multiple is elevated relative to prior peaks across roughly the last 15 years. During earlier earnings cycle highs, Micron’s trailing price-to-earnings ratio generally ranged between 3 and 6.

At about 9.4 times projected 2027 earnings, the market is effectively assuming that the favorable pricing environment underpinning Micron’s current profit surge will persist beyond fiscal 2027. While AI-related demand is a powerful catalyst, historical demand cycles suggest that earnings are unlikely to continue rising meaningfully after 2027.

Path – and Obstacles – to a $1 Trillion Valuation

Even if the present demand upcycle extends through the end of the decade, Micron’s shares appear, at best, fairly valued at current levels based on the information provided. Reaching a $1 trillion market capitalization would likely require Micron to substantially outperform both its own guidance and prevailing analyst forecasts, driven by an even stronger acceleration in orders from hyperscale customers than currently anticipated.