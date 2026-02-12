Gold Firm Near Highs on Jobs Data, Fed Bets

Key Moments

XAU/USD is trading close to the upper end of its weekly band, with buyers constrained just below the $5,100 region.

Stronger-than-expected US Nonfarm Payrolls led markets to scale back expectations for imminent Federal Reserve rate cuts, offering limited support to the US Dollar.

Gold’s broader uptrend remains in place, though short-term momentum has softened and price is consolidating above key technical support levels.

Range-Bound Trade Near Weekly Highs

Gold (XAU/USD) is posting virtually unchanged levels on Thursday, hovering at the upper edge of its weekly band and facing resistance just below the February high around $5,100. The metal has been locked in a consolidation phase for a third straight session, with price action contained between $5,000 and $5,1000.

The sideways movement comes despite a robust US labor-market report that offered some backing to the US Dollar. The data has not been sufficient to drive a decisive breakout in gold, leaving the market in a holding pattern near recent peaks.

US Labor Data Tempers Rate-Cut Hopes

Nonfarm payroll figures released on Wednesday showed a net gain of 130K jobs in January, nearly double the 70K anticipated by market consensus. The Unemployment Rate unexpectedly declined to 4.3%, while wage growth continued at a steady clip.

These outcomes prompted traders to dial back expectations for near-term policy easing by the US Federal Reserve. However, the positive impact on the US Dollar has been muted. Market sentiment has been restrained by the heavy concentration of January job gains in the healthcare industry and a significant downward revision to last year’s employment growth, which have curbed enthusiasm about the broader strength of the labor market.

Technical Outlook: Consolidation Above Key Support

On the 4-hour chart, XAU/USD is confined to a tight trading corridor, with rally attempts stalling beneath the $5,100 threshold. Technical readings present a mixed picture. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) histogram is signaling mild bearish pressure, while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 55 points to a neutral-to-bullish bias.

Prices are holding above the 100-period Simple Moving Average (SMA), reinforcing the idea that the pair is progressing along the C-D leg of a Gartley pattern. This pattern targets the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement of the late-January decline, located near the $5,340 area.

On the downside, a failure between the 100-period SMA – currently around $5,000 – and Tuesday’s trough near $4,995 would likely increase pressure toward the February 6 low at $4,655.

Level / Indicator Approximate Value Implication Weekly range $5,000 – $5,1000 Gold trading near the upper end Resistance zone Just below $5,100 Capping upside attempts and near February peak 100-period SMA (4-hour) Around $5,000 Key short-term support Nearby support Tuesday’s low around $4,995 Break could open path lower Deeper support $4,655 (February 6 low) Potential downside target on breakdown Fibonacci target $5,340 area 78.6% retracement of late-January sell-off, Gartley objective RSI (4-hour) 55 Neutral-to-positive momentum MACD histogram Mildly negative Light bearish pressure

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)

Background: Gold’s Role and Market Dynamics

Why Investors Turn to Gold

Gold has played a key role in human history as it has been widely used as a store of value and medium of exchange. Currently, apart from its shine and usage for jewelry, the precious metal is widely seen as a safe-haven asset, meaning that it is considered a good investment during turbulent times. Gold is also widely seen as a hedge against inflation and against depreciating currencies as it doesn’t rely on any specific issuer or government.

Major Buyers of Gold

Central banks are the biggest Gold holders. In their aim to support their currencies in turbulent times, central banks tend to diversify their reserves and buy Gold to improve the perceived strength of the economy and the currency. High Gold reserves can be a source of trust for a country’s solvency. Central banks added 1,136 tonnes of Gold worth around $70 billion to their reserves in 2022, according to data from the World Gold Council. This is the highest yearly purchase since records began. Central banks from emerging economies such as China, India, and Turkey are quickly increasing their Gold reserves.

Correlation With Other Assets

Gold has an inverse correlation with the US Dollar and US Treasuries, which are both major reserve and safe-haven assets. When the Dollar depreciates, Gold tends to rise, enabling investors and central banks to diversify their assets in turbulent times. Gold is also inversely correlated with risk assets. A rally in the stock market tends to weaken Gold price, while sell-offs in riskier markets tend to favor the precious metal.

Key Drivers of Gold Prices

The price can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can quickly make Gold price escalate due to its safe-haven status. As a yield-less asset, Gold tends to rise with lower interest rates, while higher cost of money usually weighs down on the yellow metal. Still, most moves depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAU/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Gold controlled, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to push Gold prices up.