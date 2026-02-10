Cheniere Energy: Mixed Returns, Rising Market Attention

Key Moments

Cheniere Energy (LNG) closed at $215.65, with a 1-month return of 11.06% and a year-to-date return of 9.02%.

The stock trades below a widely cited fair value estimate of $266.23, implying a 19% undervaluation.

Expansion projects and long-term LNG supply agreements support forecasts for higher revenue, EBITDA, and cash flow visibility.

Share Price Performance

Cheniere Energy (LNG) has drawn attention after recent gains. Shares last closed at $215.65. Short-term momentum is strong, but the picture is mixed over longer horizons.

Over the past month, the stock rose 11.06%. Year-to-date, it gained 9.02%. On a 1-year basis, total shareholder return fell 0.68%, while the 3-year and 5-year returns stand at 49.33% and 228.94%, respectively.

Valuation: 19% Discount Highlighted

The stock trades below its modeled intrinsic value. With a latest closing price of $215.65 and a fair value estimate of $266.23, the stock appears undervalued.

This view is based on long-term cash flow assumptions using a 7.25% discount rate. Key elements include expected revenue growth, margin trends, and potential higher earnings multiples in the future.

Metric Value Last closing share price $215.65 Fair value estimate $266.23 Implied status UNDERVALUED

Growth Drivers

Cheniere’s LNG expansion drives the bullish thesis. The company is developing Corpus Christi Midscale Trains 8 & 9 and advancing permits for future trains. These projects aim to meet rising global LNG demand.

Long-term supply agreements, such as a 1 mtpa SPA with JERA, reinforce revenue visibility. These contracts highlight the appeal of U.S. LNG for buyers in Europe and Asia and help support stable margins and cash flows.

Risks and Assumptions

The fair value estimate depends on several assumptions. Prices rely on tight LNG market conditions. Expansion must proceed without significant delays or cost overruns. Any deviation could affect revenue, earnings, and valuation.

Investors should review the key risks in this analysis to understand potential downside scenarios.

Customizing the Valuation

The analysis allows investors to adjust assumptions on growth, margins, and multiples to build customized scenarios. A supplementary tool highlights 4 potential rewards and 2 warning signs that may influence investment decisions in Cheniere.

