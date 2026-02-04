BofA Trims USD/CNY Outlook as Yuan Rally Gains Traction

Key Moments

Bank of America cut its end-Q3 and Q4 USD/CNY projections to 6.7 from 6.8, reflecting recent yuan appreciation.

The bank highlighted spillover from yuan strength into broader emerging market currency gains.

BofA research outlined four distinct currency groupings within China’s CFETS trade-weighted framework.

Revised Forecasts Reflect Stronger Yuan

Bank of America has lowered its end-Q3 and Q4 USD/CNY forecasts to 6.7, down from its prior estimate of 6.8. The revision is attributed to the recent strengthening of the Chinese yuan, which the bank links to solid export performance and clearer policy guidance.

Four Themes Shaping FX Market Dynamics

The bank pointed to four major themes that it believes are steering foreign exchange markets over both shorter and longer horizons. The first is the broad influence of yuan appreciation, which is generating spillover effects and supporting gains across a range of emerging market currencies.

BofA analysts observed that China has been diverting more exports toward Europe, a trend they say is contributing to deeper trade deficits in the European Union. At the same time, they noted that the EUR/CNY exchange rate has climbed to its highest level in a decade, and the bank sees the balance of risks skewed toward downside for EUR/CNY in the near term.

Long-Term Role of the Yuan in U.S.-China Growth Dynamics

In a longer-term scenario analysis, Bank of America evaluated how continued yuan appreciation could serve as a strategic tool in narrowing the GDP gap between the United States and China. The research considers the extent to which this potential path is already embedded in pricing for CNH forwards.

CFETS Trade Weights and Currency Blocks

The bank’s study also reviewed changes in the composition of China’s CFETS trade-weighted currency basket. According to the analysis, the evolution of these trade weights has given rise to four distinct currency groupings.