tacks, MemeCore, Kaia Rebound From Support Levels

Key Moments

Stacks (STX), MemeCore (M), and Kaia (KAIA) outperformed over the last 24 hours, rebounding after a bearish week as bulls returned to the market.

STX and M are showing signs of easing selling pressure on MACD and RSI, but both remain capped by nearby moving-average and Fibonacci resistance levels.

Kaia is holding above the $0.05000 psychological area after a 17% jump, though declining 50-day and 200-day EMAs still signal an overarching bearish trend.

Broad Crypto Sentiment Improves

Stacks (STX), MemeCore (M), and Kaia (KAIA) have been among the strongest performers in the latest cryptocurrency rebound over the past 24 hours. The move followed a bearish week and coincided with renewed interest from buyers after the White House meeting on the crypto market structure bill on Monday.

The technical picture for these top gainers remains nuanced. While each token has bounced from critical support areas, the recovery may still represent a countertrend move within a larger downward structure.

In parallel with the CLARITY bill discussions, a US-India trade deal was signed on Monday, and talks between the US and Iran are scheduled for Friday.

Stacks Attempts to Build on Early-Week Strength

Stacks opened the week on a positive note, advancing 13% on Monday and continuing higher on Tuesday. At the time of writing, STX is up nearly 3% on the day and is closing in on the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $0.3142.

A sustained push through the 50-day EMA at $0.3142 would expose a resistance trendline drawn from the July 27 and October 7 peaks, located near $0.3400. A clear daily close above that trendline could allow the rally to extend toward the next major zone at $0.4110, a level defined by the October 11 low that has now turned into a resistance area.

Momentum signals are beginning to reflect reduced downside pressure. On the daily chart, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) is rising toward the signal line, although both remain below the zero line. This configuration points to a short-term moderation in selling. A bullish crossover would indicate a further improvement in momentum.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands at 47, moving toward the 50 mark after a sharp V-shaped recovery from 32. This shift aligns with the view that bears are losing control, at least in the near term.

However, if STX fails to break above the 50-day EMA at $0.3142 and instead reverses lower, price action could slip back toward the December 19 low at $0.2369, putting that level back in focus as a key support area.

Stacks (STX) – Key Technical Levels 50-day EMA $0.3142 Trendline resistance (July 27 / October 7 peaks) Near $0.3400 Support-turned-resistance (October 11 low) $0.4110 Key downside level (December 19 low) $0.2369 RSI (daily) 47

MemeCore Holds Above 200-Day EMA After Sharp Rally

MemeCore is consolidating after its latest upswing, trading about 1% lower on Tuesday at press time but still above the 200-day EMA at $1.46. The token surged 15% on Monday from $1.19, a level that aligns with the November 27 low.

A daily close below the 200-day EMA at $1.46 would increase the risk of a pullback toward the $1.19 support zone, re-exposing the area that fueled the recent bounce.

As with Stacks, technical indicators suggest that selling force is abating. The MACD is signaling the possibility of an impending crossover, while the RSI has recovered to 47, placing it within neutral territory rather than oversold conditions.

Should the recovery leg continue, the next notable obstacle is located at the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level at $1.62. This retracement is calculated from the $3.02 peak posted on November 7 down to the $1.19 low on November 27, making $1.62 an important resistance level for bulls to monitor.

MemeCore (M) – Key Technical Levels 200-day EMA $1.46 Support (November 27 low) $1.19 23.6% Fibonacci retracement $1.62 Fibonacci range $3.02 (November 7 high) to $1.19 (November 27 low) RSI (daily) 47

Kaia Stabilizes Above Psychological Support

Kaia is trading above the $0.05000 psychological threshold on Tuesday, extending the recovery that followed a 17% jump on Monday. That rebound came after a broader nine-day decline, suggesting a pause in the prevailing downtrend.

Even as price stabilizes, the broader setup remains cautious. The 50-day EMA at $0.06597 and the 200-day EMA at $0.09864 are both sloping downward, underscoring a dominant bearish backdrop. If the current upswing continues, these declining moving averages are likely to act as dynamic resistance levels.

Momentum gauges echo the pattern seen in STX and M. The MACD line is drawing closer to the signal line, while the RSI is at 49, comfortably within the neutral band. This profile suggests that downward momentum has cooled, though it has not yet flipped decisively in favor of buyers.

On the downside, the $0.05000 region remains a crucial floor. A break below that psychological level could expose a deeper support area near the S1 Pivot Point at $0.03781.

Kaia (KAIA) – Key Technical Levels Psychological support $0.05000 S1 Pivot Point support $0.03781 50-day EMA $0.06597 200-day EMA $0.09864 RSI (daily) 49

Mixed Signals Despite Short-Term Relief Rally

Across Stacks, MemeCore, and Kaia, the recent rebound from key support levels and the behavior of MACD and RSI indicators point to an easing of selling pressure. However, each asset still faces nearby moving-average or Fibonacci retracement barriers that could limit further upside.

For investors and traders, the critical focus now is on how these tokens behave around their respective resistance zones and whether the current bounce evolves into a more durable trend shift or remains a temporary rally within a broader downtrend.