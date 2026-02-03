Shares of Ametek Drop as 2026 Forecast Disappoints

Key Moments

Ametek projected 2026 adjusted earnings of $7.87 to $8.07 per share, with the midpoint below analysts’ estimate of $8.01 per share.

Fourth-quarter adjusted earnings increased to $2.01 per share from $1.87 a year earlier, topping the consensus forecast of $1.94 per share.

Fourth-quarter revenue climbed to about $2.0 billion from $1.76 billion in the prior-year period.

2026 Guidance Weighs on Shares

Ametek (based in Berwyn, Pennsylvania) forecast 2026 profit below the midpoint of analysts’ expectations, citing tariff uncertainty as a risk to demand for its industrial tools. The outlook pushed the stock down 4% in premarket trading.

The company is projecting 2026 adjusted earnings per share in a range of $7.87 to $8.07. The midpoint of this guidance is below analysts’ estimates of $8.01 per share, based on data compiled by LSEG.

Ametek expects its annual sales to increase by a mid- to high-single digit percentage compared with the prior year.

Tariff Environment and Demand Concerns

Management pointed to uncertainty around tariff policy as a key factor influencing demand trends. Amid the Trump administration’s changing tariff policy and broader macroeconomic concerns, companies are implementing price increases to protect profit margins, which is resulting in softer demand.

Recent Acquisitions to Bolster Portfolio

Alongside the earnings update, Ametek announced the acquisition of LKC Technologies, a move aimed at expanding its ophthalmic products business.

The company has also been active on the deal front earlier. In May 2025, Ametek bought FARO Technologies for about $920 million to enhance its precision technology offerings within its electronic instruments division.

Fourth-Quarter Results

For the quarter ended December 31, Ametek reported an increase in adjusted earnings per share to $2.01 from $1.87 in the same quarter a year earlier. Analysts on average had anticipated earnings of $1.94 per share, according to LSEG data.

Revenue in the fourth quarter rose to about $2.0 billion from $1.76 billion in the prior-year period.

Metric Current Period Prior Period Consensus (LSEG) Adjusted EPS – Q4 $2.01 $1.87 $1.94 Revenue – Q4 About $2.0 billion $1.76 billion Not stated 2026 Adjusted EPS Guidance $7.87 – $8.07 Not applicable Midpoint vs. $8.01 estimate

Outlook

Ametek anticipates mid- to high-single digit annual sales growth compared to last year, while navigating tariff-related headwinds and integrating recent acquisitions aimed at strengthening its industrial and ophthalmic product offerings.