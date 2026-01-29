Innodata Gains on Palantir AI Collaboration

Key Moments

Innodata Inc (NASDAQ:INOD) shares climbed 13.8% Thursday after winning a data engineering and training data mandate from Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR).

The company will supply specialized annotation and data engineering for thousands of hours of rodeo video to power computer vision models for automated performance metrics.

The partnership extends to multimodal data engineering and generative-AI workflow support for select Palantir programs, focusing on high-precision, secure deployments.

Market Reaction to New AI Data Contract

Innodata Inc (NASDAQ:INOD) saw its stock advance 13.8% Thursday after the company reported that it had been chosen by Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) to provide training data and data engineering services. The engagement supports Palantir’s AI-enabled platforms dedicated to rodeo event analysis.

Scope of Work: Rodeo Video and Computer Vision

Under the arrangement, the data engineering firm will handle specialized annotation and data engineering for thousands of hours of rodeo video footage. The work is intended to enable computer vision models to identify animals, riders, and skeleton joints, facilitating automated performance metrics across a range of rodeo events. Innodata is also set to provide multimodal data engineering and generative-AI workflow support for select Palantir initiatives.

Company Exchange / Ticker Key Development Innodata Inc NASDAQ:INOD Selected to deliver training data and data engineering services Palantir Technologies NYSE:PLTR Engaging Innodata to support AI-enabled rodeo event analysis platforms

Palantir Highlights Data Quality and Scale

Dimitrios Lymperopoulos, Head of Machine Learning at Palantir, emphasized the significance of the collaboration, stating, “Innodata’s high-quality training data and data engineering expertise can help us to scale these capabilities with the accuracy, rigor, and operational excellence our customers demand.”

Complex Data Modalities and Secure Workflows

The partnership centers on handling complex data types such as video, imagery, documents, and multimodal sensor data, executed to meet the precision and security standards Palantir’s customers require. Innodata’s teams will operate directly within Palantir’s development and deployment workflows.

Strategic Positioning in AI Data Engineering

Commenting on the relationship, Vinay Malkani, Senior Vice President at Innodata Federal, said the collaboration “reinforces Innodata’s role as a trusted data engineering partner to the world’s leading AI companies.”

The agreement underscores rising demand for robust data engineering capabilities as artificial intelligence becomes more integral to enterprise operations and national competitiveness, particularly in high-stakes environments where accuracy and security are paramount.