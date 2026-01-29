Euro-Yen Pauses Amid Mixed Policy Signals

Key Moments

EUR/JPY trades around 183.25 on Thursday, with gains capped as Euro strength meets renewed support for the Japanese Yen.

BoJ minutes and speculation over possible FX intervention underpin JPY, even as Board members see real rates staying deeply negative at a 0.75% policy rate.

Eurozone sentiment data outperforms expectations, but ECB officials strike a cautious tone and markets modestly increase expectations for summer easing.

Cross Stalls Near Recent Highs

EUR/JPY is trading close to 183.25 on Thursday at the time of writing, holding essentially flat on the session. The pair is finding it difficult to extend its latest advance, as support for the Japanese Yen (JPY) stemming from domestic developments counters relatively constructive Eurozone data.

BoJ Tone and Intervention Risk Lend Support to Yen

The Japanese currency is underpinned by growing market chatter that Japanese authorities could step in to restrain further currency depreciation. This intervention risk comes on top of the Bank of Japan’s (BoJ) still-hawkish policy stance.

Minutes from the BoJ’s December meeting, released on Wednesday, indicate that several Board members judge that real interest rates would remain deeply negative even if the policy rate were lifted to 0.75%. The record also shows broad agreement that the BoJ is likely to proceed with further tightening if its economic and inflation projections are realized, while emphasizing that policymakers do not want to commit to a predetermined path and instead prefer to decide on policy at each meeting.

RaboResearch, the research arm of Rabobank, points out that the Japanese Yen is additionally supported by the recent retreat in Japanese ten-year bond yields and the increasing possibility of official FX intervention, all against a backdrop of persistent inflation pressures and widening trade deficits. At the same time, the bank flags the fragile condition of Japan’s economy and underscores potential spillover effects for the US Treasury market, suggesting that Japan could ultimately need external assistance to cope with mounting financial strains.

Euro Backed by Stronger Confidence Data

On the European side, the Euro (EUR) is drawing some backing from stronger-than-forecast confidence indicators for January. The Economic Sentiment Index rises to 99.4 from 97.2 in December, with both Industrial and Services Confidence showing improvement. Consumer Confidence matches expectations, remaining at -12.4. Nevertheless, despite these more favorable readings, the Euro’s upward traction remains limited.

ECB Signals Caution as Markets Eye Summer Easing

Recent remarks from European Central Bank (ECB) officials have introduced a more guarded tone into the policy outlook. Governing Council member Martin Kocher cautioned that additional Euro appreciation could lead the central bank to weigh renewed interest rate cuts. Following these comments, markets slightly increased the probability of an easing move in the summer.

The ECB has kept interest rates unchanged since June 2025 while inflation has been hovering near its 2% goal, and it is widely anticipated to leave policy settings steady at its meeting next week.

Focus Turning to Tokyo Inflation Data

In the near term, investors are also watching upcoming Japanese inflation figures. The Tokyo Consumer Price Index, scheduled for release later on Thursday, is expected to provide further clarity on the persistence of price pressures. Inflation slowed to 2% year-on-year in December from 2.7% previously. A fresh slowdown in January could revive downward pressure on the Japanese Yen and give EUR/JPY some short-lived support.

Euro Performance Against Major Currencies

The following table illustrates the percentage change of the Euro (EUR) versus major currencies today. According to the data, the Euro has been strongest against the Japanese Yen.

USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.03% 0.00% 0.03% -0.10% -0.28% -0.24% -0.11% EUR 0.03% 0.04% 0.04% -0.07% -0.24% -0.21% -0.08% GBP -0.00% -0.04% 0.02% -0.10% -0.30% -0.27% -0.12% JPY -0.03% -0.04% -0.02% -0.12% -0.30% -0.28% -0.13% CAD 0.10% 0.07% 0.10% 0.12% -0.17% -0.15% -0.01% AUD 0.28% 0.24% 0.30% 0.30% 0.17% 0.03% 0.18% NZD 0.24% 0.21% 0.27% 0.28% 0.15% -0.03% 0.13% CHF 0.11% 0.08% 0.12% 0.13% 0.01% -0.18% -0.13%

The heat map reflects percentage changes among major currencies. The base currency is taken from the left column, and the quote currency from the top row. For instance, choosing the Euro in the left column and moving to the US Dollar column shows the percentage change for EUR (base)/USD (quote).