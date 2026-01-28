Swiss Franc Strength Tests SNB as Safe-Haven Flows Shift

Key Moments

Traders are shifting toward the Swiss franc as safe-haven demand for the US dollar and Japanese yen weakens.

For nearly two years, EUR/CHF appeared to respect a Swiss National Bank pain threshold near 0.9200, but recent moves are now testing that level.

A stronger franc could raise deflation risks in Switzerland while, at the same time, offering indirect support to the euro, especially versus the dollar.

SNB’s Implied Line in the Sand Under Review

Since the start of the year, the Swiss franc has gained importance across major currency markets. Investors are reassessing traditional safe havens. As confidence in the US dollar and Japanese yen fades, many have turned to the franc instead. This shift reflects a more cautious and volatile market environment.

Meanwhile, trading patterns in EUR/CHF over the past two years suggested the Swiss National Bank was informally defending a zone near 0.9200. That level acted as a practical pain threshold. It signaled where the SNB might step in to limit excessive franc strength.

However, recent price action has moved beyond that area. As a result, markets are questioning whether the SNB’s tolerance for franc strength has changed. At the same time, weaker demand for the dollar and yen has increased the franc’s appeal.

EUR/CHF Dynamics and Policy Implications

The EUR/CHF weekly chart now carries added weight for investors. It may reveal whether the SNB is easing its previous stance. If the central bank allows the franc to strengthen further, it would mark a clear shift in Swiss currency policy. Such a move would also affect broader foreign exchange markets.

That said, further franc appreciation comes with risks. A stronger currency can deepen deflationary pressures in Switzerland. Consequently, the SNB may need to revisit unconventional policy tools sooner than expected.

Ripple Effects for the Euro and the Dollar

At the same time, sustained franc strength can indirectly support the euro. This is especially true during a broader pullback in the US dollar. If the SNB remains less active in restraining the franc, the euro may gain room to rise against the dollar.

In practical terms, EUR/CHF movements send an important signal from the SNB. The euro may still weaken against the franc. However, it can also advance versus the dollar when macro conditions allow for such divergence.

Key EUR/CHF Considerations