Citi Flags Powerful Silver Rally on Safe-Haven Demand

XAG/USD is trading near $113.7 after climbing more than 30% in two weeks and almost 60% so far this month.

Citi has raised its 0-3 month silver price forecast to $150 per ounce, up from a prior $100 target.

Despite falling ETF holdings and lighter speculative futures positions, strong physical buying – especially from Asia – has driven a pronounced squeeze.

Silver’s Explosive Price Action

Silver has extended a powerful surge, with XAG/USD quoted around $113.7. The metal has risen by more than 30% over the past two weeks and nearly 60% over the course of the month, marking an exceptionally rapid advance.

According to Citi, the magnitude and speed of this move are less about traditional industrial or fabrication drivers and more about a transformation in how investors are using silver within portfolios.

From Industrial Metal to High-Octane Macro Trade

Citi characterizes silver as a leveraged play on the same macro forces supporting gold. In the bank’s assessment, investors are deploying capital into silver as a way to hedge against geopolitical tensions, uncertainty over policy trajectories and concerns regarding the independence of central banks.

This shift in behavior has pushed Citi to substantially revise its near-term expectations. The bank has lifted its 0-3 month silver price projection to $150 per ounce, a notable increase from its earlier $100-per-ounce forecast.

Capital Allocation and the Gold-Silver Ratio

Rather than centering its analysis on mine output or end-use demand, Citi frames the current move as a capital-allocation phenomenon. As gold has rallied, silver has amplified those gains, driving the gold-to-silver ratio below 50.

Citi views this ratio as the primary gauge of how stretched silver prices may be. At present, the ratio still indicates scope for further upside before silver appears expensive relative to gold.

Metric Detail Current XAG/USD level Around $113.7 Two-week performance Gain of more than 30% Month-to-date performance Nearly 60% gain Previous 0-3 month Citi forecast $100 per ounce New 0-3 month Citi forecast $150 per ounce Gold-silver ratio Compressed to below 50

Asian Demand and Market Tightness

Asia has been a key driver of the upswing. Citi highlights strong buying interest from China and India, where elevated local premiums over London benchmarks are signaling tight conditions outside US markets.

The rally has accelerated even as ETF holdings have declined and speculative participation on US futures exchanges has eased. Citi interprets this as evidence that fresh demand is overwhelming what would usually be seen as traditional supply channels.

The bank also points out that long-standing holders appear unwilling to take profits aggressively into the strength, reinforcing the perception of near-term scarcity in available metal.

Regulatory Efforts and Retail Participation

Policy actions aimed at tamping down speculative activity are, in Citi’s view, unlikely to fundamentally alter the trajectory. Recent measures by Chinese exchanges and ETF providers may reduce activity at the margin, but the bank expects that retail trading will remain active as long as momentum persists and silver continues to stack up attractively against gold.

Scenario Analysis and Longer-Term Possibilities

Looking further ahead, Citi outlines a broad range of potential paths for silver. If gold prices stabilize in a $5,100–$5,400 band and the gold-silver ratio revisits levels observed in earlier bull markets, the bank believes silver could reasonably trade into the $160–170 range.

Citi also references more extreme historical analogues that would point to substantially higher prices, although it treats these as low-probability, tail-risk style outcomes rather than central forecasts.

Tactical Stance and Risk Balance

For now, Citi’s positioning on silver is explicitly tactical. The bank anticipates that volatility will remain elevated, but it views the near-term risk skew as biased to the upside. Within this framework, $150 per ounce has become the main reference level for the current leg of the rally.